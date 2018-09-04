The big news: Centre says 1,400 people have died during monsoon, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Vijay Mallya has three weeks to respond to ED plea, and NITI Aayog’s Rajiv Kumar blamed Raghuram Rajan’s policies for growth slowdown.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre says 1,400 people have died in rain-related incidents across 10 states since May 28: While the Kerala floods accounted for 488 deaths, Uttar Pradesh recorded 254 fatalities.
- Vijay Mallya gets three weeks to reply to ED’s plea seeking to declare him a fugitive offender: An anti-money laundering court in Mumbai that is hearing the case said it would conduct day-to-day hearing after the reply is filed.
- ‘Raghuram Rajan’s policies on NPAs slowed growth, not demonetisation,’ says NITI Aayog vice chairman: Rajiv Kumar said there is no evidence to prove that there was a direct link between the note ban and slowdown in the growth rate.
- Student arrested in Tamil Nadu for shouting ‘anti-BJP slogans’ on flight: Sofia Lois was arrested after BJP state chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was on board the aircraft, registered a police complaint.
- Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol at new all-time high of Rs 86.72 a litre in Mumbai: Diesel prices also rose to record highs on Tuesday.
- UN human rights chief calls for immediate release of Reuters reporters in Myanmar: Michelle Bachelet said the conviction of the two journalists follows a legal process that ‘clearly breached international standards’.
- Goa Congress demands President’s rule in absence of CM Manohar Parrikar, two ministers: Congress spokesperson Ramakant Khalap said the state was facing a constitutional crisis, citing the chief minister’s ill health.
- China announces $60 billion ‘no-strings attached’ investment towards projects in Africa: Chinese President Xi Jinping refuted claims of using “debt trap” diplomacy to gain influence in African markets.
- Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA’s son arrested for threatening to kill Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia: Uma Devi Khatik said she took her son Princedeep Khatik to the police station because ‘he should be taught a lesson’.
- Alastair Cook, England’s all-time leading run-getter in Tests, announces retirement: The fifth Test of the series against India set to be Cook’s last.