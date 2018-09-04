A look at the headlines right now:

Centre says 1,400 people have died in rain-related incidents across 10 states since May 28: While the Kerala floods accounted for 488 deaths, Uttar Pradesh recorded 254 fatalities. Vijay Mallya gets three weeks to reply to ED’s plea seeking to declare him a fugitive offender: An anti-money laundering court in Mumbai that is hearing the case said it would conduct day-to-day hearing after the reply is filed. ‘Raghuram Rajan’s policies on NPAs slowed growth, not demonetisation,’ says NITI Aayog vice chairman: Rajiv Kumar said there is no evidence to prove that there was a direct link between the note ban and slowdown in the growth rate.

Student arrested in Tamil Nadu for shouting ‘anti-BJP slogans’ on flight: Sofia Lois was arrested after BJP state chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was on board the aircraft, registered a police complaint. Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol at new all-time high of Rs 86.72 a litre in Mumbai: Diesel prices also rose to record highs on Tuesday. UN human rights chief calls for immediate release of Reuters reporters in Myanmar: Michelle Bachelet said the conviction of the two journalists follows a legal process that ‘clearly breached international standards’. Goa Congress demands President’s rule in absence of CM Manohar Parrikar, two ministers: Congress spokesperson Ramakant Khalap said the state was facing a constitutional crisis, citing the chief minister’s ill health.

China announces $60 billion ‘no-strings attached’ investment towards projects in Africa: Chinese President Xi Jinping refuted claims of using “debt trap” diplomacy to gain influence in African markets.

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA’s son arrested for threatening to kill Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia: Uma Devi Khatik said she took her son Princedeep Khatik to the police station because ‘he should be taught a lesson’. Alastair Cook, England’s all-time leading run-getter in Tests, announces retirement: The fifth Test of the series against India set to be Cook’s last.