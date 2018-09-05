The big news: One person dies as bridge collapses in Kolkata, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The stepmother of a Kashmiri girl was held for planning the alleged rape, murder of the minor, and Amazon’s market value touched $1 trillion.
A look at the headlines right now:
- One dead, 17 injured as part of bridge collapses in Kolkata, Army assists in rescue work: The structure collapsed onto railway tracks in Alipore in South Kolkata.
- Five, including stepmother and stepbrother, held for alleged rape, murder of 9-year-old girl in Kashmir’s Baramulla: The minor’s mutilated body was found in the forests of Boniyar on September 2, the police said.
- Amazon becomes second company after Apple to top $1 trillion in stock market value: The iPhone maker had reached the milestone just over a month ago.
- Pakistan’s ruling party candidate Arif Alvi elected country’s 13th president: The president-elect thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for nominating him and said he hoped to ‘get the chance to serve this post in its true spirit’.
- 2019 Lok Sabha elections to be a fight between ideologies, says Tejashwi Yadav: The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader said efforts were on to bring Opposition parties together for an alliance for the General Elections.
- Bhima Koregaon case complainant moves SC seeking to be made party in plea against activists’ arrests: Pune-based businessman Tushar Damgude’s first information report led to the arrest of several human rights activists.
- Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh moves National Company Law Tribunal against brother: He accused Malvinder Singh of oppression and mismanagement.
- One killed, several injured as strongest typhoon in 25 years, Jebi, makes landfall in Japan: A man was killed when strong winds felled a company storage facility in Higashiomi in Shiga Prefecture.
- BJP MLA Ram Kadam promises to ‘kidnap girls’ who reject marriage proposals: Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awad shared the video on Twitter and rebuked Kadam for his statement.
- Republic TV ordered to apologise for Arnab Goswami’s remarks by broadcasting standards authority: The apology has to be run before the anchor’s 9 pm flagship show on September 7.