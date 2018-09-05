A look at the headlines right now:

One dead, 17 injured as part of bridge collapses in Kolkata, Army assists in rescue work: The structure collapsed onto railway tracks in Alipore in South Kolkata. Five, including stepmother and stepbrother, held for alleged rape, murder of 9-year-old girl in Kashmir’s Baramulla: The minor’s mutilated body was found in the forests of Boniyar on September 2, the police said. Amazon becomes second company after Apple to top $1 trillion in stock market value: The iPhone maker had reached the milestone just over a month ago. Pakistan’s ruling party candidate Arif Alvi elected country’s 13th president: The president-elect thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for nominating him and said he hoped to ‘get the chance to serve this post in its true spirit’. 2019 Lok Sabha elections to be a fight between ideologies, says Tejashwi Yadav: The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader said efforts were on to bring Opposition parties together for an alliance for the General Elections. Bhima Koregaon case complainant moves SC seeking to be made party in plea against activists’ arrests: Pune-based businessman Tushar Damgude’s first information report led to the arrest of several human rights activists. Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh moves National Company Law Tribunal against brother: He accused Malvinder Singh of oppression and mismanagement. One killed, several injured as strongest typhoon in 25 years, Jebi, makes landfall in Japan: A man was killed when strong winds felled a company storage facility in Higashiomi in Shiga Prefecture. BJP MLA Ram Kadam promises to ‘kidnap girls’ who reject marriage proposals: Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awad shared the video on Twitter and rebuked Kadam for his statement. Republic TV ordered to apologise for Arnab Goswami’s remarks by broadcasting standards authority: The apology has to be run before the anchor’s 9 pm flagship show on September 7.