A look at the headlines right now:

India’s Supreme Court decriminalises gay sex: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said the law was irrational, indefensible, and manifestly arbitrary. Supreme Court judges criticise police, extend house arrest of activists: The activists will now be under house arrest till September 12, when the court will hear the matter again. Telangana CM dissolves Assembly for early elections, say reports: K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a press conference at 2.30 pm. Protests against SC/ST Act amendment break out in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and UP: The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed prohibitory orders in four districts. Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman meet US counterparts before ‘2+2 dialogue’ later in the day: Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James Mattis arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday night. At least 10 people on Emirates flight from Dubai taken to hospital after landing in New York: The plane was quarantined on the runway for hours after more than 100 people reported flu-like symptoms during the 14-hour trip. One more body found at the site of bridge collapse in Kolkata; PWD failed to spot structural weaknesses, says report: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the investigation would take into account ‘earthquake-like vibrations’ caused by a Metro project nearby. Regulator took two years to ban import of Johnson & Johnson’s faulty hip implants, reports Indian Express: The company recalled the faulty devices globally in 2010 but its import licence was active till April 2012, documents show. Donald Trump criticises NYT for publishing op-ed by anonymous government official: The author wrote that he and like-minded colleagues have vowed to ‘thwart parts of the president’s agenda and his worst inclinations’. Two killed in Japan after 6.7-magnitude earthquake hits Hokkaido island, triggers landslides: Almost three million households are without power after a fire broke out at the largest thermal power plant in the area.