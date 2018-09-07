A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court grants one week’s time to states to implement guidelines to prevent mob violence: The court said it will ask home secretaries to appear before it if states do not submit compliance reports within a week. Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol costs Rs 87.39 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 79.99 in Delhi: The Congress has called for a nationwide bandh on September 10. Jammu and Kashmir removes SP Vaid as police chief, appoints him state transport commissioner: Director General of Prison Dilbhagh Singh will take over from Vaid until a regular appointment is made. India’s Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said the law was irrational, indefensible, and manifestly arbitrary, and Justice DY Chandrachud said the state has no business to intrude into personal matters. Front pages of all major newspapers focused on the way forward for LGBTQ community.

Rupee recovers in morning trade, trading 10 paise higher at 71.89 against the dollar: The Indian currency had breached the 72-mark on Thursday and closed at an all-time low of 71.98.

PDP says it will decide on contesting local polls in Jammu and Kashmir after clarity on Article 35A: Former CM Mehbooba Mufti said people are expecting mischief after the Centre sought that the hearing on Article 35A in the Supreme Court be deferred.

Supreme Court agrees to examine petitions challenging SC/ST Act amendment: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said parties should discuss the amendment to SC/ST Act and not politicise it. Twitter permanently bans accounts of American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for abusive behaviour: Jones had about 8,50,000 followers on Twitter, with whom he shared and promoted conspiracy theories against liberals, Muslims and migrants.

Chennai Police invoke Goondas Act to keep 17 accused of raping minor in jail for one year: Under the legislation, the accused will not be eligible for bail unless the High Court cancels their detention.

British Airways website and mobile app hacked, data from 3,80,000 cards stolen: Every customer affected will be fully reimbursed, the airlines said, adding that it will pay for a credit checking service.