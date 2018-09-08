The big news: Bengaluru will host Aero India 2019, confirms Centre, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Donald Trump said he wants to stop US subsidies to India and China, and Congress leaders admitted party was divided about impeaching the CJI.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Aero India show will be held in Bengaluru, clarifies defence ministry after row over venue: The ministry said the biennial show will be held from February 20 to February 24.
- ‘This whole thing is crazy, but we’re going to stop it,’ says Donald Trump on subsidies to India, China: The US president claimed that America was also a developing nation.
- Congress was divided about impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra, admit Kapil Sibal and Chidambaram: Manmohan Singh said the state of economy was a ‘powerful indictment’ of BJP government’s poor performance.
- Alibaba’s co-founder Jack Ma to retire next week, say reports: The former English teacher said his retirement from the Chinese e-commerce giant is the beginning of an era, and he will now focus on education.
- Yogendra Yadav says he was detained on his way to a protest in Tamil Nadu, police deny claims: The Swaraj India president and his team were on their way to take part in a protest against the proposed eight-lane Chennai-Salem expressway project.
- Essential to bring petrol and diesel under GST, Dharmendra Pradhan says as prices continue to rise: The price of petrol rose to Rs 80.38 in Delhi and Rs 87.77 in Mumbai on Saturday.
- China gives Nepal access to its ports; move to end India’s monopoly on trade routes: Nepal, a landlocked country, depends heavily on India for essential goods and the use of its ports for trade.
- Tesla shares fall as senior executives resign, Elon Musk smokes marijuana during an interview: Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton and HR chief Gabrielle Toledano have resigned from the company.
- Seven Indians among 15 people indicted in million dollar call centre scam in US: Five call centres based in Ahmedabad were also charged with defrauding over 2,000 US citizens.
- Helicopter with seven people on board crashes, say reports: The chopper was travelling from Samagaun of Gorkha district to Kathmandu.