Aero India show will be held in Bengaluru, clarifies defence ministry after row over venue: The ministry said the biennial show will be held from February 20 to February 24.

‘This whole thing is crazy, but we’re going to stop it,’ says Donald Trump on subsidies to India, China: The US president claimed that America was also a developing nation.

Congress was divided about impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra, admit Kapil Sibal and Chidambaram: Manmohan Singh said the state of economy was a ‘powerful indictment’ of BJP government’s poor performance. Alibaba’s co-founder Jack Ma to retire next week, say reports: The former English teacher said his retirement from the Chinese e-commerce giant is the beginning of an era, and he will now focus on education.

Yogendra Yadav says he was detained on his way to a protest in Tamil Nadu, police deny claims: The Swaraj India president and his team were on their way to take part in a protest against the proposed eight-lane Chennai-Salem expressway project. Essential to bring petrol and diesel under GST, Dharmendra Pradhan says as prices continue to rise: The price of petrol rose to Rs 80.38 in Delhi and Rs 87.77 in Mumbai on Saturday.

China gives Nepal access to its ports; move to end India’s monopoly on trade routes: Nepal, a landlocked country, depends heavily on India for essential goods and the use of its ports for trade.

Tesla shares fall as senior executives resign, Elon Musk smokes marijuana during an interview: Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton and HR chief Gabrielle Toledano have resigned from the company.

Seven Indians among 15 people indicted in million dollar call centre scam in US: Five call centres based in Ahmedabad were also charged with defrauding over 2,000 US citizens. Helicopter with seven people on board crashes, say reports: The chopper was travelling from Samagaun of Gorkha district to Kathmandu.