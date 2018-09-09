A look at the headlines right now:

Naomi Osaka lifts US Open as Serena Williams is involved in chair umpire controversy: Williams said the incident strengthened her belief that women players are treated differently to their male counterparts in the sport. Opposition criticises RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comments at World Hindu Congress: Congress leader Sachin Sawant said the right-wing organisation was known for its hatred towards other castes and religions. Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol now costs Rs 87.89 per litre in Mumbai: The BJP’s ally in Maharashtra Shiv Sena put up posters protesting against fuel price hike in Mumbai. Axis Bank appoints HDFC Life’s Managing Director Amitabh Chaudhry as its chief: He will replace Shikha Sharma, who’s tenure was marred by concerns about rising bad loans. Four killed in explosions at two fireworks factories in Tamil Nadu: Four people have been injured in the separate incidents. Modi government working for ‘making India’, Congress for breaking India, says Amit Shah: During its national executive meeting in New Delhi, the BJP decided to fight the 2019 elections under Shah. Egyptian court sentences 75 people to death in connection with 2013 protests: The Islamist group’s supreme leader, Mohammed Badie, and 46 others have been sentenced to life imprisonment. Centre blames US dollar, OPEC countries as fuel prices rise to fresh record high: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said OPEC had not fulfilled its target of crude oil production in July and August. Yogendra Yadav detained on his way to a protest against Chennai-Salem expressway: The Swaraj India president wrote a letter to the Chengam deputy superintendent of police, calling the detention illegal. Aero India show will be held in Bengaluru, clarifies defence ministry after row over venue: The ministry said the biennial show will be held from February 20 to February 24.