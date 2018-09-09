The big news: Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams to win US Open, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Opposition criticised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘wild dogs’ comment, and fuel prices continued to surge across the country.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Naomi Osaka lifts US Open as Serena Williams is involved in chair umpire controversy: Williams said the incident strengthened her belief that women players are treated differently to their male counterparts in the sport.
- Opposition criticises RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comments at World Hindu Congress: Congress leader Sachin Sawant said the right-wing organisation was known for its hatred towards other castes and religions.
- Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol now costs Rs 87.89 per litre in Mumbai: The BJP’s ally in Maharashtra Shiv Sena put up posters protesting against fuel price hike in Mumbai.
- Axis Bank appoints HDFC Life’s Managing Director Amitabh Chaudhry as its chief: He will replace Shikha Sharma, who’s tenure was marred by concerns about rising bad loans.
- Four killed in explosions at two fireworks factories in Tamil Nadu: Four people have been injured in the separate incidents.
- Modi government working for ‘making India’, Congress for breaking India, says Amit Shah: During its national executive meeting in New Delhi, the BJP decided to fight the 2019 elections under Shah.
- Egyptian court sentences 75 people to death in connection with 2013 protests: The Islamist group’s supreme leader, Mohammed Badie, and 46 others have been sentenced to life imprisonment.
- Centre blames US dollar, OPEC countries as fuel prices rise to fresh record high: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said OPEC had not fulfilled its target of crude oil production in July and August.
- Yogendra Yadav detained on his way to a protest against Chennai-Salem expressway: The Swaraj India president wrote a letter to the Chengam deputy superintendent of police, calling the detention illegal.
- Aero India show will be held in Bengaluru, clarifies defence ministry after row over venue: The ministry said the biennial show will be held from February 20 to February 24.