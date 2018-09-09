A look at the headlines right now:

Tamil Nadu government recommends release of all seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: The proposal will be sent to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, minister D Jayakumar told reporters in Chennai. No one will be able to remove BJP for 50 years after it wins 2019 elections, says Amit Shah: The BJP president made the comment on the final day of the party’s National Executive Meeting in New Delhi. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Jana Sena to join Congress protest against fuel price rise: Fuel have prices continued to rise, petrol now costs Rs 87.89 per litre in Mumbai. Telangana Congress rules out pre-poll alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM: The state’s final voter list will be ready by October 8, said the Election Commission. Tamil Nadu rejects Centre’s report on groundwater pollution in Thoothukudi: State Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan wrote to the Centre saying the study was in favour of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper plant. Body of a nun found in a well inside a convent in Kollam district: While blood stains were found near the well, the police denied the possibility of murder. Doctors have told court that Kathua victim was raped and she died of asphyxia, says prosecutor: Special Public Prosecutor JK Chopra said the doctors’ statements have strengthened his case. Naomi Osaka lifts US Open as Serena Williams is involved in chair-umpire controversy: Williams said the incident strengthened her belief that women players are treated differently to their male counterparts in the sport. ‘Ram Mandir will be built as the Supreme Court is ours,’ says Uttar Pradesh BJP minister: Bahraich legislator Mukut Bihari Verma later said he was quoted out of context. Arif Alvi sworn in as Pakistan’s 13th president: Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and other senior political leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad.