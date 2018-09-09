The big news: Tamil Nadu recommends releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The BJP claimed it will come back bigger in the 2019 elections, and a shutdown has been called to protest against the fuel price rise.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tamil Nadu government recommends release of all seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: The proposal will be sent to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, minister D Jayakumar told reporters in Chennai.
- No one will be able to remove BJP for 50 years after it wins 2019 elections, says Amit Shah: The BJP president made the comment on the final day of the party’s National Executive Meeting in New Delhi.
- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Jana Sena to join Congress protest against fuel price rise: Fuel have prices continued to rise, petrol now costs Rs 87.89 per litre in Mumbai.
- Telangana Congress rules out pre-poll alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM: The state’s final voter list will be ready by October 8, said the Election Commission.
- Tamil Nadu rejects Centre’s report on groundwater pollution in Thoothukudi: State Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan wrote to the Centre saying the study was in favour of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper plant.
- Body of a nun found in a well inside a convent in Kollam district: While blood stains were found near the well, the police denied the possibility of murder.
- Doctors have told court that Kathua victim was raped and she died of asphyxia, says prosecutor: Special Public Prosecutor JK Chopra said the doctors’ statements have strengthened his case.
- Naomi Osaka lifts US Open as Serena Williams is involved in chair-umpire controversy: Williams said the incident strengthened her belief that women players are treated differently to their male counterparts in the sport.
- ‘Ram Mandir will be built as the Supreme Court is ours,’ says Uttar Pradesh BJP minister: Bahraich legislator Mukut Bihari Verma later said he was quoted out of context.
- Arif Alvi sworn in as Pakistan’s 13th president: Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and other senior political leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad.