The big news: Congress, TDP and Left to fight Telangana polls jointly, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Nawaz Sharif was granted parole to attend wife’s funeral, and Raghuram Rajan said he had submitted a list of high-profile fraud cases to PMO.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress, TDP and CPI form alliance ahead of Telangana Assembly elections: The parties have sought President’s rule in the state till the elections are held.
- Pakistan government grants parole to Nawaz Sharif to attend wife’s funeral: A notification issued by the home department said the former prime minister, his daughter and son-in-law were being released for 12 hours.
- Raghuram Rajan says he submitted a list of high-profile fraud cases to PMO when he was RBI governor: He added that the system was ‘singularly ineffective’ in punishing even a single high-profile fraudster.
- Supreme Court asks magistrate to pass appropriate order against Adityanath in 2007 rioting case: The UP chief minister was a Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur in 2007 when he gave a speech outside the town’s railway station that was allegedly inflammatory.
- 2+2 dialogue was a defining moment for India-US relations, says James Mattis: The US defence secretary called the meeting ‘highly successful’.
- At least 57 people die after bus falls into gorge in Telangana’s Jagtial district: The passengers were reportedly pilgrims on their way back to Jagtial town after visiting a temple in Kondagattu.
- Former Brazilian President Lula da Silva pulls out of election race after court bars him from contesting: The Workers’ Party named Fernando Haddad its presidential candidate for the October 7 polls.
- It’s policy to not induct women in Navy cadres where sea-time is must, Centre tells Delhi High Court: A petition accused the Navy of ‘institutional discrimination’ by arbitrarily depriving women the right to serve in its general service cadre on par with men.
- NOTA will not be applicable in Rajya Sabha and legislative council polls, says Election Commission: The poll panel’s advisory came a few weeks after the Supreme Court ordered that NOTA be used only in direct elections.
- Supreme Court refuses to stay shooting order for man-eating tigress: The six-year-old animal, along with her two cubs, has allegedly claimed at least nine lives in Yavatmal’s Ralegaon forest.