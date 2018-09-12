A look at the headlines right now:

Congress, TDP and CPI form alliance ahead of Telangana Assembly elections: The parties have sought President’s rule in the state till the elections are held. Pakistan government grants parole to Nawaz Sharif to attend wife’s funeral: A notification issued by the home department said the former prime minister, his daughter and son-in-law were being released for 12 hours. Raghuram Rajan says he submitted a list of high-profile fraud cases to PMO when he was RBI governor: He added that the system was ‘singularly ineffective’ in punishing even a single high-profile fraudster. Supreme Court asks magistrate to pass appropriate order against Adityanath in 2007 rioting case: The UP chief minister was a Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur in 2007 when he gave a speech outside the town’s railway station that was allegedly inflammatory. 2+2 dialogue was a defining moment for India-US relations, says James Mattis: The US defence secretary called the meeting ‘highly successful’. At least 57 people die after bus falls into gorge in Telangana’s Jagtial district: The passengers were reportedly pilgrims on their way back to Jagtial town after visiting a temple in Kondagattu. Former Brazilian President Lula da Silva pulls out of election race after court bars him from contesting: The Workers’ Party named Fernando Haddad its presidential candidate for the October 7 polls. It’s policy to not induct women in Navy cadres where sea-time is must, Centre tells Delhi High Court: A petition accused the Navy of ‘institutional discrimination’ by arbitrarily depriving women the right to serve in its general service cadre on par with men. NOTA will not be applicable in Rajya Sabha and legislative council polls, says Election Commission: The poll panel’s advisory came a few weeks after the Supreme Court ordered that NOTA be used only in direct elections. Supreme Court refuses to stay shooting order for man-eating tigress: The six-year-old animal, along with her two cubs, has allegedly claimed at least nine lives in Yavatmal’s Ralegaon forest.