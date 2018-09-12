quick reads

The big news: Arun Jaitley rejects Vijay Mallya’s claims that they met, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Retail inflation fell to 3.69% in August, and the Kerala Police summoned rape-accused bishop Franco Mulakkal on September 19.

by 
IANS

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Arun Jaitley rejects Vijay Mallya’s claim that they met before he left for the UK: The Opposition demanded an explanation from the government on the liquor baron’s claim.
  2. Retail inflation fell to 3.69% in August, industrial production slowed to 6.6% in July: However, fuel prices increased the most at 8.47% compared to the same month in 2017.   
  3. Kerala Police summon Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping nun, on September 19: The protest by a group of five nuns in Kochi calling for Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s arrest entered the fifth day on Wednesday.   
  4. UN condemns alleged reprisals against human rights activists in India and 37 other countries: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in his annual report, expressed concerns about extrajudicial killings, torture, and arbitrary arrests of activists.   
  5. Gurugram municipal corporation seals mosque, claims it was too close to IAF depot: Hindutva outfits had protested last week against the use of loudspeakers at the shrine. 
  6. Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh announces retirement: Sardar recently became only the sixth Indian player to reach the milestone of representing India in over 300 matches.   
  7. Rupee rises sharply on August export data, markets surge: The Sensex rose by over 304 points a day after it had seen its steepest decline since March.      
  8. Airline stops serving cashews following Sri Lankan president’s fury: On Monday, President Maithripala Sirisena had demanded to know who authorised the nuts that he was served in a flight from Kathmandu.   
  9. Kuki armed groups in Manipur demand resolution of their concerns before Naga deal is finalised: The community began a three-day observance on Tuesday to mark the 25th anniversary of a massacre of dozens of Kuki villagers allegedly by Naga rebels.
  10. ABVP wins three of seven major universities in Rajasthan student union polls, NSUI wins one: Independent candidates won the top post in student unions of three of the main universities.   
