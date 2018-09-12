The big news: Arun Jaitley rejects Vijay Mallya’s claims that they met, and nine other top stories
- Arun Jaitley rejects Vijay Mallya’s claim that they met before he left for the UK: The Opposition demanded an explanation from the government on the liquor baron’s claim.
- Retail inflation fell to 3.69% in August, industrial production slowed to 6.6% in July: However, fuel prices increased the most at 8.47% compared to the same month in 2017.
- Kerala Police summon Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping nun, on September 19: The protest by a group of five nuns in Kochi calling for Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s arrest entered the fifth day on Wednesday.
- UN condemns alleged reprisals against human rights activists in India and 37 other countries: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in his annual report, expressed concerns about extrajudicial killings, torture, and arbitrary arrests of activists.
- Gurugram municipal corporation seals mosque, claims it was too close to IAF depot: Hindutva outfits had protested last week against the use of loudspeakers at the shrine.
- Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh announces retirement: Sardar recently became only the sixth Indian player to reach the milestone of representing India in over 300 matches.
- Rupee rises sharply on August export data, markets surge: The Sensex rose by over 304 points a day after it had seen its steepest decline since March.
- Airline stops serving cashews following Sri Lankan president’s fury: On Monday, President Maithripala Sirisena had demanded to know who authorised the nuts that he was served in a flight from Kathmandu.
- Kuki armed groups in Manipur demand resolution of their concerns before Naga deal is finalised: The community began a three-day observance on Tuesday to mark the 25th anniversary of a massacre of dozens of Kuki villagers allegedly by Naga rebels.
- ABVP wins three of seven major universities in Rajasthan student union polls, NSUI wins one: Independent candidates won the top post in student unions of three of the main universities.