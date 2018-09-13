The big news: Arun Jaitley rejects Vijay Mallya’s claims about meeting, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Apple launched three iPhones and a smartwatch that detects heart problems, and the SC reopened the road rage case against Navjot Singh Sidhu.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Arun Jaitley rejects Vijay Mallya’s claim that they met before he left for the UK: The Opposition demanded an explanation from the government on the liquor baron’s claim.
- Apple introduces three new iPhones with dual SIM support, and watch with an ECG sensor: In India, the iPhone XR will be available from Rs 76,900 while the iPhone XS will start at Rs 99,900 and the iPhone XS Max at Rs 1,09,000.
- Supreme Court reopens 1988 road rage case against Navjot Singh Sidhu: The top court had acquitted the Punjab minister in May on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
- Nine dead, 46 injured after man drives car into crowd in China’s Hunan province: The man then purportedly went on a stabbing spree in Binjiang square in Hengyang city, since many of the victims have stab wounds.
- Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Kashmir’s Sopore: Internet services in Baramulla district have been suspended.
- Retail inflation fell to 3.69% in August, industrial production slowed to 6.6% in July: However, fuel prices increased the most at 8.47% compared to the same month in 2017.
- Activists arrested in June claim harassment by Maharashtra police: Five activists arrested in June have moved the Supreme Court to intervene in a PIL against police action.
- Municipal corporation seals mosque in Gurugram, claims it was too close to IAF depot: Hindutva outfits had protested last week against the use of loudspeakers at the shrine.
- Airline stops serving cashews following Sri Lankan president’s fury: On Monday, President Maithripala Sirisena had demanded to know who authorised the nuts that he was served in a flight from Kathmandu.
- Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh announces retirement: Sardar recently became only the sixth Indian player to reach the milestone of representing India in over 300 matches.