The big news: Ranjan Gogoi appointed next chief justice of India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress and BJP traded barbs over Mallya’s remark on meeting with Jaitley, and the ABVP was leading in three posts in DUSU polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- President Ram Nath Kovind appoints Ranjan Gogoi the next chief justice of India: Gogoi will assume office on October 3 after current Chief Justice Dipak Misra retires.
- Congress claims Arun Jaitley’s meeting with Vijay Mallya lasted 15 minutes: BJP lashed out at the Congress, saying the Gandhi family was helping Mallya with sweet deals.
- ABVP leading in three posts in Delhi University’s Students’ Union polls with two more rounds of counting left: The counting of votes resumed on Thursday evening after being suspended for a few hours following allegations of malfunctioning electronic voting machines.
- Rafale deal under UPA collapsed as Hindustan Aeronautics could not provide guarantee, says Nirmala Sithamraman: Negotiations between India and France led Dassault Aviation to believe that the jets would cost more if they were produced in India, the defence minister said.
- Kerala High Court says it is satisfied with police inquiry into nun rape case, will monitor investigation: The nun’s family was offered money and were threatened, her counsel told the court.
- India meets all criteria to become member of Nuclear Suppliers’ Group, says United States: However, China’s opposition has prevented it from happening, said an official.
- News agency IANS suspends reporter after story uses expletive as Narendra Modi’s middle name: The news agency has also issued a show-cause notice to the editor involved.
- Central University of Tamil Nadu asks students not to dissent against government policies: This comes at a time when students and teachers in Kerala’s Central University are protesting ‘disciplinary actions’ against leftist and Dalit activists.
- 13-year-old girl moves Bombay High Court, seeks to terminate 24-week pregnancy: The teenager, who said a schoolmate had raped her, is undergoing treatment for cancer.
- Health ministry bans 328 fixed dose combination drugs with immediate effect: Around 6,000 brands of drugs, with a combined market size of between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, are likely to be affected.