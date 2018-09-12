The big news: SC gives compensation to ISRO scientist for ‘needless arrest’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Three men allegedly raped a student in Haryana, and 13 people died after a bus plunged into the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC says former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan’s arrest unnecessary, grants him Rs 50-lakh compensation: He was accused of selling secrets from ISRO’s cryogenic programme to women who were allegedly acting as spies for Russia, Pakistan and other countries.
- Three men allegedly rape 19-year-old student in Haryana’s Mahendragarh: The complainant said she fell unconscious after the accused offered her a glass of water when she was on her way to a coaching class.
- Thirteen killed as minibus plunges into Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar: As many as 13 people were injured in the accident.
- SC modifies earlier order, says welfare committees not needed in dowry cases: The top court had in 2017 ordered the constitution of the committees in every district to look into cases filed under the section.
- Maharashtra court issues arrest warrant against Chandrababu Naidu, 15 others: Justice NR Gajbhiye ordered the accused to be arrested and produced in court by September 21.
- Wholesale price inflation fell to 4.53% in August: Food articles became cheaper by 4.04%.
- Trinamool Congress asks Muslims not to display weapons during Muharram processions in West Bengal: State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said the request was a ‘moral victory’ for the saffron party.
- Delhi High Court registers suo motu PIL over misuse of Aadhaar verification system: A shop owner in Delhi is accused of using Aadhaar details of his customers to issue SIM cards that were used to dupe people into fraudulent insurance schemes.
- North and South Korea open first liaison office to improve communication: The office is being considered the start of a de facto embassy.
- US officials say Hurricane Florence could ‘kill a lot of people’ as North Carolina starts flooding: At least 12,000 people have taken refuge at 126 emergency shelters while some residents have refused to evacuate.