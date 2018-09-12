quick reads

The big news: Rahul Gandhi suggests PM’s hand in Mallya’s ‘great escape’, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Nirmala Sitharaman said Opposition was misleading the nation on Rafale, and SC granted a former ISRO scientist compensation for arrest in 1994.

AFP

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. CBI needed PM Modi’s approval to aid Vijay Mallya’s ‘great escape’, claims Rahul Gandhi: Meanwhile, State Bank of India dismissed allegations that it was lenient with Vijay Mallya in the loan default case.
  2. Opposition misleading nation on Rafale deal, doesn’t deserve to be engaged with, says defence minister: Nirmala Sitharaman told PTI that the Opposition parties do not care about the Indian Air Force’s operational preparedness.
  3. SC says former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan’s arrest unnecessary, grants him Rs 50-lakh compensation: He was accused of selling secrets from ISRO’s cryogenic programme to women who were allegedly acting as spies for Russia, Pakistan and other countries.
  4. Nine European MPs urge EU to cancel agreements with India till arrested activists are released: They accused India of ‘indiscriminately killing Adivasis, Dalits and religious minorities’, and imprisoning human rights activists.
  5. Delhi court orders framing of charges against RK Pachauri in sexual harassment case: The complainant said the court’s move has been a ‘big leap towards the truth’.
  6. SC modifies earlier order on misuse of Section 498A, says welfare committees not needed in dowry cases: The top court had in 2017 ordered the constitution of the committees in every district to look into cases filed under the section.
  7. Two people killed in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, tourists stranded in Sikkim: A significant part of NH10 – one of the roads that connects Sikkim with the rest of the country – was washed away on Thursday.
  8. Hyderabad Police detain activists, allegedly rough up prominent educationist and others: The police accused the Save Education Committee, which inaugurated a campaign demanding free education for all, of not taking their permission for a rally.
  9. At least 42 people die of fever in Bareilly and Badaun districts in Uttar Pradesh, say reports: Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has suspended four health officials.
  10. Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina, forecasters warn of ‘catastrophic flooding’: The US’ National Hurricane Center said certain areas will receive up to 40 inches of rainfall.
