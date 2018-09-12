The big news: Rahul Gandhi suggests PM’s hand in Mallya’s ‘great escape’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Nirmala Sitharaman said Opposition was misleading the nation on Rafale, and SC granted a former ISRO scientist compensation for arrest in 1994.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI needed PM Modi’s approval to aid Vijay Mallya’s ‘great escape’, claims Rahul Gandhi: Meanwhile, State Bank of India dismissed allegations that it was lenient with Vijay Mallya in the loan default case.
- Opposition misleading nation on Rafale deal, doesn’t deserve to be engaged with, says defence minister: Nirmala Sitharaman told PTI that the Opposition parties do not care about the Indian Air Force’s operational preparedness.
- SC says former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan’s arrest unnecessary, grants him Rs 50-lakh compensation: He was accused of selling secrets from ISRO’s cryogenic programme to women who were allegedly acting as spies for Russia, Pakistan and other countries.
- Nine European MPs urge EU to cancel agreements with India till arrested activists are released: They accused India of ‘indiscriminately killing Adivasis, Dalits and religious minorities’, and imprisoning human rights activists.
- Delhi court orders framing of charges against RK Pachauri in sexual harassment case: The complainant said the court’s move has been a ‘big leap towards the truth’.
- SC modifies earlier order on misuse of Section 498A, says welfare committees not needed in dowry cases: The top court had in 2017 ordered the constitution of the committees in every district to look into cases filed under the section.
- Two people killed in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, tourists stranded in Sikkim: A significant part of NH10 – one of the roads that connects Sikkim with the rest of the country – was washed away on Thursday.
- Hyderabad Police detain activists, allegedly rough up prominent educationist and others: The police accused the Save Education Committee, which inaugurated a campaign demanding free education for all, of not taking their permission for a rally.
- At least 42 people die of fever in Bareilly and Badaun districts in Uttar Pradesh, say reports: Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has suspended four health officials.
- Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina, forecasters warn of ‘catastrophic flooding’: The US’ National Hurricane Center said certain areas will receive up to 40 inches of rainfall.