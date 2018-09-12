quick reads

The big news: CBI denies Rahul Gandhi’s charges of aiding Mallya’s escape, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Arun Jaitley said the government will meet the 3.3% fiscal deficit target, and the toll from tropical storm Florence rose to 11.

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya | AFP

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. CBI dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s claim that its joint director aided Vijay Mallya’s escape: Agency spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said the decision to weaken the lookout notice from ‘detain’ to ‘inform’ was taken as a part of process.  
  2. No cuts in capital expenditure, government will meet the 3.3% fiscal deficit target, says Arun Jaitley: With inflation broadly under control, the government is confident of a higher growth rate than that projected earlier this year, the finance minister said.
  3. Tropical storm Florence batters North, South Carolina leaving at least 11 dead: The storm may bring 15 more inches of rain, forecasters say.  
  4. Fire breaks out at Kolkata’s Bagri Market, no casualties reported: At least 30 fire tenders have been deployed to douse the blaze.  
  5. Jammu and Kashmir municipal elections to be held in four phases from October 8 to October 16: The polls will be held on October 8, October 10, October 13, and October 16, and votes will be counted on October 20.  
  6. At least 12 killed after super typhoon Mangkhut hits the Philippines: The country’s weather agency downgraded the domestic threat level, but warned of more storm surges and heavier rainfall.  
  7. NIA court gives death sentence to two pro-Bodoland militants accused of killing tribals in 2014: In December 2014, at least 50 people in Assam died when armed members of the militant group went on a killing spree.  
  8. Rajasthan to appeal acquittals of Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali Bendre in blackbuck case: The appeal will also seek to try a sixth person, Dinesh Gawre, who has been missing for a long time.  
  9. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi challenges Amit Shah to contest elections from Hyderabad: Owaisi’s party will tie up with the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, led by Prakash Ambedkar, for the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections next year.
  10. Director of a Bhopal children’s shelter home arrested for allegedly sexually abusing inmates: A branch of the shelter home was closed last year after another complaint against the accused, but allegedly no action was taken against him.  
