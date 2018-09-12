The big news: CBI denies Rahul Gandhi’s charges of aiding Mallya’s escape, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Arun Jaitley said the government will meet the 3.3% fiscal deficit target, and the toll from tropical storm Florence rose to 11.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s claim that its joint director aided Vijay Mallya’s escape: Agency spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said the decision to weaken the lookout notice from ‘detain’ to ‘inform’ was taken as a part of process.
- No cuts in capital expenditure, government will meet the 3.3% fiscal deficit target, says Arun Jaitley: With inflation broadly under control, the government is confident of a higher growth rate than that projected earlier this year, the finance minister said.
- Tropical storm Florence batters North, South Carolina leaving at least 11 dead: The storm may bring 15 more inches of rain, forecasters say.
- Fire breaks out at Kolkata’s Bagri Market, no casualties reported: At least 30 fire tenders have been deployed to douse the blaze.
- Jammu and Kashmir municipal elections to be held in four phases from October 8 to October 16: The polls will be held on October 8, October 10, October 13, and October 16, and votes will be counted on October 20.
- At least 12 killed after super typhoon Mangkhut hits the Philippines: The country’s weather agency downgraded the domestic threat level, but warned of more storm surges and heavier rainfall.
- NIA court gives death sentence to two pro-Bodoland militants accused of killing tribals in 2014: In December 2014, at least 50 people in Assam died when armed members of the militant group went on a killing spree.
- Rajasthan to appeal acquittals of Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali Bendre in blackbuck case: The appeal will also seek to try a sixth person, Dinesh Gawre, who has been missing for a long time.
- AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi challenges Amit Shah to contest elections from Hyderabad: Owaisi’s party will tie up with the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, led by Prakash Ambedkar, for the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections next year.
- Director of a Bhopal children’s shelter home arrested for allegedly sexually abusing inmates: A branch of the shelter home was closed last year after another complaint against the accused, but allegedly no action was taken against him.