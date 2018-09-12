quick reads

The big news: Two arrested for Rewari gangrape but main accused on the run, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: The Left unity won all four top posts in JNU polls, and Mayawati set condition for alliance ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

  1. Haryana Police arrest two people in Rewari gangrape, main accused still absconding: Following outrage, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal has been transferred.
  2. Left unity wins all four seats in JNU Students’ Union polls: N Sai Balaji was elected president with 2,161 votes while Sarika Chaudhary won the post of vice president with 2,692 votes.  
  3. Bahujan Samaj Party will form alliance only if given respectable share of seats, says Mayawati: She termed mob lynching in the name of cow vigilantism as a ‘blot on democracy’.
  4. Rising prices of petrol and diesel will cost Narendra Modi government dearly, claims Ramdev: Speaking at NDTV Youth Conclave, the yoga guru claimed he can sell fuel for half the price it is being sold at currently.
  5. London Mayor Sadiq Khan backs calls for second referendum on Brexit: Khan said there were only two possible outcomes now – a bad deal for the UK or no deal at all.  
  6. Congress alleges 70 lakh discrepancies in Telangana electoral rolls: The Election Commission said it will thoroughly examine and address these objections if the party submits the details by September 25.  
  7. Political strategist Prashant Kishor joins Janata Dal (United): He had handled the party’s Bihar election campaign in 2015.
  8. Over 2.4 million people evacuated as typhoon Mangkhut hits China, toll in Philippines rises to 64: Mangkhut is considered the strongest storm of 2018.
  9. Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections to be held in nine phases starting November 17: Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said votes will be cast using ballot papers and they will be counted the same day.  
  10. Hyderabad to get an exclusive dog park soon: The park has facilities such as a clinic, training and exercise equipment, splash pool and an amphitheatre.  
