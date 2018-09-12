The big news: Two arrested for Rewari gangrape but main accused on the run, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Left unity won all four top posts in JNU polls, and Mayawati set condition for alliance ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Haryana Police arrest two people in Rewari gangrape, main accused still absconding: Following outrage, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal has been transferred.
- Left unity wins all four seats in JNU Students’ Union polls: N Sai Balaji was elected president with 2,161 votes while Sarika Chaudhary won the post of vice president with 2,692 votes.
- Bahujan Samaj Party will form alliance only if given respectable share of seats, says Mayawati: She termed mob lynching in the name of cow vigilantism as a ‘blot on democracy’.
- Rising prices of petrol and diesel will cost Narendra Modi government dearly, claims Ramdev: Speaking at NDTV Youth Conclave, the yoga guru claimed he can sell fuel for half the price it is being sold at currently.
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan backs calls for second referendum on Brexit: Khan said there were only two possible outcomes now – a bad deal for the UK or no deal at all.
- Congress alleges 70 lakh discrepancies in Telangana electoral rolls: The Election Commission said it will thoroughly examine and address these objections if the party submits the details by September 25.
- Political strategist Prashant Kishor joins Janata Dal (United): He had handled the party’s Bihar election campaign in 2015.
- Over 2.4 million people evacuated as typhoon Mangkhut hits China, toll in Philippines rises to 64: Mangkhut is considered the strongest storm of 2018.
- Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections to be held in nine phases starting November 17: Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said votes will be cast using ballot papers and they will be counted the same day.
- Hyderabad to get an exclusive dog park soon: The park has facilities such as a clinic, training and exercise equipment, splash pool and an amphitheatre.