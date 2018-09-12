The big news: SC extends house arrest of activists till Wednesday, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A rape accused bishop wrote to the pope seeking permission to step down temporarily, and Karnataka petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 2.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC to examine material against arrested activists, adjourns hearing to Wednesday: The house arrests of the five activists will continue till the next hearing.
- Rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal writes to Pope, seeks permission to step down temporarily: In the letter dated September 16, Mulakkal said he needs more time to fight his case and to travel to Kerala.
- Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy announces reduction of Rs 2 in cess on petrol and diesel: Fuel prices continued to rise on Monday with petrol costing Rs 89.44 a litre in Mumbai
- Haryana Police arrest one of the three main accused in Rewari gangrape case: Two other main accused, Army man Pankaj and college student Manish, are still on the run, while two accomplices were arrested on Sunday.
- Sensex sinks nearly 400 points, rupee below 72 against the dollar again: The Nifty 50 fell below the 11,500 mark in early trade.
- Left students at JNU file police complaint after ABVP allegedly assaulted, threatened them: A teacher who had gone to the police station on Monday morning claimed that they were also threatened by ABVP members after the election results were out.
- Broadcasters have no say in selection, says BCCI in reply to Star’s letter on Kohli’s Asia Cup absence: The host broadcaster had written to the Asian Cricket Council on how Kohli’s absence will impact the financial aspect of the coverage of the Asia Cup.
- Supreme Court orders police protection for nikah halala petitioner who was attacked with acid in UP: The court said Shabnam Rani can approach the police to escort her if she travels outside the state.
- Billionaire couple buys Time magazine for $190 million: Meredith Corporation, which bought the brand in January, is now selling it to Marc and Lynne Benioff.
- Madras High Court initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against BJP leader H Raja: Raja had allegedly made derogatory remarks about the court and the police.