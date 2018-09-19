The big news: Cabinet clears ordinance criminalising instant triple talaq, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India’s biggest law firm is under CBI’s lens in PNB scam, and the UN sacked an Indian official after he was found guilty of sexual misconduct.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Union Cabinet approves ordinance on triple talaq, makes it a punishable offence: A bill outlawing the practice faced stiff resistance in the Rajya Sabha, where Opposition lawmakers argued that it must be sent to a Select Committee.
- India’s largest law firm under CBI scanner in connection with PNB scam, says report: Billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi sent cartons of documents to Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas’ Mumbai office after the fraud came to light in February.
- Indian official at United Nations sacked after being found guilty of sexual misconduct: UN Women’s Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said the official’s dismissal was the strongest disciplinary measure allowed by UN rules.
- Babul Supriyo threatens to break man’s leg at event for people with disabilities: The Union minister and BJP leader got offended on seeing a man in the audience fidgeting while he was delivering a speech.
- At Pyongyang summit, North and South Korea reiterate commitment to denuclearise peninsula: The two nations have also agreed to jointly seek to host the 2032 Summer Olympics, reports said.
- Five-member police team set to question Bishop Franco Mulakkal today: The decision to arrest him will depend on the outcome of the questioning and evidence, a top police officer said.
- ‘Article 35A is off limits,’ former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti tells Centre: The Peoples Democratic Party president said the local-body elections would not serve any purpose since the mainstream parties have decided to boycott them.
- Six people, including an adult student, sent to 14-day judicial custody in Dehradun gangrape: Three juvenile students accused in the case have been sent to correctional homes.
- UAE court orders extradition of alleged AgustaWestland scam middleman to India, say reports: Christian Michel, a British national, is wanted by Indian investigative agencies for allegedly organising the payment of bribes to Indian defence officials.
- NSUI to file police complaint against DUSU President Ankiv Baisoya for allegedly forging marksheet: The Congress’ student wing claimed the ABVP leader had submitted a fake marksheet while applying to Delhi University.