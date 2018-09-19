A look at the headlines right now:

Union Cabinet approves ordinance on triple talaq, makes it a punishable offence: A bill outlawing the practice faced stiff resistance in the Rajya Sabha, where Opposition lawmakers argued that it must be sent to a Select Committee. India’s largest law firm under CBI scanner in connection with PNB scam, says report: Billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi sent cartons of documents to Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas’ Mumbai office after the fraud came to light in February. Indian official at United Nations sacked after being found guilty of sexual misconduct: UN Women’s Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said the official’s dismissal was the strongest disciplinary measure allowed by UN rules. Babul Supriyo threatens to break man’s leg at event for people with disabilities: The Union minister and BJP leader got offended on seeing a man in the audience fidgeting while he was delivering a speech. At Pyongyang summit, North and South Korea reiterate commitment to denuclearise peninsula: The two nations have also agreed to jointly seek to host the 2032 Summer Olympics, reports said. Five-member police team set to question Bishop Franco Mulakkal today: The decision to arrest him will depend on the outcome of the questioning and evidence, a top police officer said. ‘Article 35A is off limits,’ former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti tells Centre: The Peoples Democratic Party president said the local-body elections would not serve any purpose since the mainstream parties have decided to boycott them. Six people, including an adult student, sent to 14-day judicial custody in Dehradun gangrape: Three juvenile students accused in the case have been sent to correctional homes. UAE court orders extradition of alleged AgustaWestland scam middleman to India, say reports: Christian Michel, a British national, is wanted by Indian investigative agencies for allegedly organising the payment of bribes to Indian defence officials. NSUI to file police complaint against DUSU President Ankiv Baisoya for allegedly forging marksheet: The Congress’ student wing claimed the ABVP leader had submitted a fake marksheet while applying to Delhi University.