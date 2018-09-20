The big news: BSP joins hands with Ajit Jogi’s party for Chhattisgarh polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Protests continued as rape accused bishop was interrogated, and DGCA will conduct safety audit of airlines after the Jet Airways mishap.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BSP to contest Chhattisgarh elections in alliance with former CM Ajit Jogi’s party: The Bahujan Samaj Party will contest in 35 seats, while the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh will field candidates from 55 seats.
- Protests erupt as police interrogate rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal for second day: The Vatican has accepted Mulakkal’s request to temporarily step down from duties, while the women’s commission again summoned the MLA who had called the complainant a prostitute.
- Civil aviation ministry asks DGCA for safety audit of airlines and airports after Jet Airways mishap: Passengers on the Mumbai-Jaipur flight started bleeding after cabin pressure dropped.
- No blanket ban on media reporting on investigation in Muzaffarpur rape case, says Supreme Court: However, the top court said images of victims of sexual offences cannot be telecast or published even in the morphed or blurred form.
- ‘Pakistan remains ready to discuss terrorism,’ Imran Khan writes in letter to Narendra Modi: Sushma Swaraj will meet Pakistan’s foreign minister during the UN General Assembly in New York.
- Arun Jaitley calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘clown prince’, accuses him of repeating lies on Rafale deal: Meanwhile, a former HAL chairperson told a media house that the company could have built the fighter jets.
- UGC asks colleges to mark ‘surgical strikes day’ with programmes, talks on Army’s sacrifices: Strikes showed the world that India means business, says Union minister Piyush Goyal.
- In 2017, 27% of new cases of tuberculosis infection were reported from India, says WHO: Two-thirds of the 10 million infections occurred in eight countries, with India accounting for most of them.
- Republicans in the US apologise to Hindus for ‘offensive’, ‘problematic’ advertisement featuring Ganesha: ‘Would you worship a donkey or an elephant,’ the ad asked. The Republicans’ symbol is an elephant while the donkey is that of the Democrats.
- Japan’s Shinzo Abe re-elected ruling party president, set to become longest-serving prime minister: Abe beat his only contender, former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba, by securing 553 of 807 votes.