The big news: Militants abduct, kill three policemen in Kashmir, and nine other top stories
- Suspected militants abduct, kill three policemen in Shopian district: The brother of one of the officers was also abducted but was later released, reports said.
- Congress claims alliance between BSP and Ajit Jogi’s party has BJP support: The Congress alleged that Mayawati’s party had tied up with the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh as it was under pressure from the central investigating agencies.
- US imposes sanctions on Chinese military for buying Russian fighter jets, missiles: The US State Department said the move is aimed to ‘impose costs’ on Russia for interfering in the US elections.
- Police carry out midnight raids at Manipur University: This comes hours after Vice Chancellor AP Pandey along with security personnel accompanied Pro Vice Chancellor Y Yugindro Singh into the campus.
- Cyclonic storm Daye hits Odisha, triggers rainfall across state: The regional meteorological centre said it may gradually weaken into a deep depression.
- NSA charges against Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad withdrawn, UP government tells Supreme Court: The top court disposed Azad’s plea challenging the invocation of provisions of the National Security Act, saying it had become infructuous.
- Canada endorses UN findings, declares crimes against Rohingya Muslims a genocide: The House of Commons unanimously agreed to call on the International Criminal Court to prosecute top military officials of Myanmar for their role.
- Paytm accuses Google Pay of sharing data with group companies and third parties: In a letter to National Payments Corporation of India, it also alleged the payment platform has used customers’ data for monetary gains.
- West Bengal will not mark ‘Surgical Strikes Day’, says minister Partha Chatterjee: He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre of trying to ‘malign and politicise’ the Army.
- Eleven lions found dead in Gir forest, state government orders inquiry: Officials believe many of the deaths were caused by infighting.