A look at the headlines right now:

Suspected militants abduct, kill three policemen in Shopian district: The brother of one of the officers was also abducted but was later released, reports said. Congress claims alliance between BSP and Ajit Jogi’s party has BJP support: The Congress alleged that Mayawati’s party had tied up with the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh as it was under pressure from the central investigating agencies. US imposes sanctions on Chinese military for buying Russian fighter jets, missiles: The US State Department said the move is aimed to ‘impose costs’ on Russia for interfering in the US elections. Police carry out midnight raids at Manipur University: This comes hours after Vice Chancellor AP Pandey along with security personnel accompanied Pro Vice Chancellor Y Yugindro Singh into the campus. Cyclonic storm Daye hits Odisha, triggers rainfall across state: The regional meteorological centre said it may gradually weaken into a deep depression. NSA charges against Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad withdrawn, UP government tells Supreme Court: The top court disposed Azad’s plea challenging the invocation of provisions of the National Security Act, saying it had become infructuous. Canada endorses UN findings, declares crimes against Rohingya Muslims a genocide: The House of Commons unanimously agreed to call on the International Criminal Court to prosecute top military officials of Myanmar for their role. Paytm accuses Google Pay of sharing data with group companies and third parties: In a letter to National Payments Corporation of India, it also alleged the payment platform has used customers’ data for monetary gains. West Bengal will not mark ‘Surgical Strikes Day’, says minister Partha Chatterjee: He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre of trying to ‘malign and politicise’ the Army. Eleven lions found dead in Gir forest, state government orders inquiry: Officials believe many of the deaths were caused by infighting.