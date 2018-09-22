The big news: France says it didn’t pick the Indian partner for Rafale deal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan criticised India for cancelling bilateral ministerial talks, and a Kerala bishop was arrested for allegedly raping a nun repeatedly.
A look at the headlines right now:
- France says it has no role in choosing partners for French companies: The Opposition has attacked the government after former French President Hollande claimed India proposed Anil Ambani’s Reliance for Rafale deal.
- India seems to have priorities other than dialogue, says Pakistan after New Delhi calls off meeting: The Foreign Office said reasons cited by India to call off the meeting between the foreign ministers were ‘entirely unconvincing’.
- Kerala Police arrest Bishop Franco Mulakkal for allegedly raping a nun: He was questioned by the police for the third straight day on Friday.
- Unfair to blame crew before inquiry is over, says Jet Airways pilots’ body after cabin pressure incident: The National Aviator’s Guild, which represents more than 1,100 domestic pilots of the airline, said it was open to discussing the incident.
- Union minister Prakash Javadekar says celebrating ‘Surgical Strikes Day’ is not mandatory: His comments came after minister Partha Chatterjee said West Bengal will not mark the occasion.
- Six arrested for rape of hearing and speech-impaired woman at Gwalior shelter: Reports said the 24-year-old was forced to undergo an abortion and the foetus was burnt to destroy evidence.
- BJP files complaint against Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, accuses him of sedition: The chief minister on Thursday reportedly said he would be forced to ask people to revolt against the BJP if it continues to try and destabilise his government.
- ‘Do not describe caste-based murders as honour killings,’ say activists: Writer Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd has proposed alternative terms such as ‘caste extremism’ and ‘caste hatred killings’.
- CBI calls special director’s complaint against agency chief ‘malicious and frivolous’: The Central Vigilance Commission is conducting an inquiry after Rakesh Asthana accused Director Alok Verma of interfering in his team’s investigation
- Fitch Ratings ups India’s growth forecast for current fiscal from 7.4% to 7.8%: It warned that tightening of financial conditions, rising oil bill and weak bank balance sheets may prove to be stumbling blocks to economic growth.