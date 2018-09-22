A look at the headlines right now:

France says it has no role in choosing partners for French companies: The Opposition has attacked the government after former French President Hollande claimed India proposed Anil Ambani’s Reliance for Rafale deal. India seems to have priorities other than dialogue, says Pakistan after New Delhi calls off meeting: The Foreign Office said reasons cited by India to call off the meeting between the foreign ministers were ‘entirely unconvincing’. Kerala Police arrest Bishop Franco Mulakkal for allegedly raping a nun: He was questioned by the police for the third straight day on Friday. Unfair to blame crew before inquiry is over, says Jet Airways pilots’ body after cabin pressure incident: The National Aviator’s Guild, which represents more than 1,100 domestic pilots of the airline, said it was open to discussing the incident. Union minister Prakash Javadekar says celebrating ‘Surgical Strikes Day’ is not mandatory: His comments came after minister Partha Chatterjee said West Bengal will not mark the occasion. Six arrested for rape of hearing and speech-impaired woman at Gwalior shelter: Reports said the 24-year-old was forced to undergo an abortion and the foetus was burnt to destroy evidence. BJP files complaint against Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, accuses him of sedition: The chief minister on Thursday reportedly said he would be forced to ask people to revolt against the BJP if it continues to try and destabilise his government. ‘Do not describe caste-based murders as honour killings,’ say activists: Writer Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd has proposed alternative terms such as ‘caste extremism’ and ‘caste hatred killings’. CBI calls special director’s complaint against agency chief ‘malicious and frivolous’: The Central Vigilance Commission is conducting an inquiry after Rakesh Asthana accused Director Alok Verma of interfering in his team’s investigation Fitch Ratings ups India’s growth forecast for current fiscal from 7.4% to 7.8%: It warned that tightening of financial conditions, rising oil bill and weak bank balance sheets may prove to be stumbling blocks to economic growth.