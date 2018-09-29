The big news: India beat Bangladesh to win 7th Asia Cup title, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Trump orders one-week inquiry into his assault-accused Supreme Court nominee, and 50 million Facebook users were affected by a security breach.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India pip Bangladesh in last-ball thriller to retain Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to win their seventh Asia Cup title.
- Trump orders FBI probe into assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh: This came hours after the US Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-10 to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination.
- Facebook says 50 million users affected by new security breach: Hackers exploited the ‘View As’ feature on the website, the company said. The feature lets a user see how their profile looks to other people on Facebook.
- Delhi HC sets aside order restraining Cobrapost from publishing part two of documentary on paid news: The two-judge bench said the injunction should not have been passed without hearing the website’s arguments.
- Special Police Officer guarding PDP MLA’s residence flees with weapons: Aadil Bashir, a native of Zainpora village of Shopian, had been employed last year.
- Second NCP leader quits party after Sharad Pawar’s apparent support for Modi over Rafale deal: General Secretary Munaf Hakim said it was difficult to defend the party’s image.
- Delhi High Court extends P Chidambaram’s relief from arrest till October 25: The former finance minister filed an anticipatory bail petition in the High Court on July 23.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India in October for annual bilateral summit: He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and sign several agreements, the Kremlin Press Service said.
- SC allows investigation into Bhima Koregaon violence to continue, extends activists’ house arrest by four weeks: Meanwhile, petitioners in the case said illegal acts of state functionaries were also ‘a kind of terrorism’.
- SC allows women entry to Sabarimala temple, says exclusionary practices violate right to worship: The Travancore Devaswom Board said it was disappointed but will comply with the top court’s verdict.