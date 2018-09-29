A look at the headlines right now:

India pip Bangladesh in last-ball thriller to retain Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to win their seventh Asia Cup title. Trump orders FBI probe into assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh: This came hours after the US Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-10 to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination. Facebook says 50 million users affected by new security breach: Hackers exploited the ‘View As’ feature on the website, the company said. The feature lets a user see how their profile looks to other people on Facebook. Delhi HC sets aside order restraining Cobrapost from publishing part two of documentary on paid news: The two-judge bench said the injunction should not have been passed without hearing the website’s arguments. Special Police Officer guarding PDP MLA’s residence flees with weapons: Aadil Bashir, a native of Zainpora village of Shopian, had been employed last year. Second NCP leader quits party after Sharad Pawar’s apparent support for Modi over Rafale deal: General Secretary Munaf Hakim said it was difficult to defend the party’s image. Delhi High Court extends P Chidambaram’s relief from arrest till October 25: The former finance minister filed an anticipatory bail petition in the High Court on July 23. Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India in October for annual bilateral summit: He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and sign several agreements, the Kremlin Press Service said. SC allows investigation into Bhima Koregaon violence to continue, extends activists’ house arrest by four weeks: Meanwhile, petitioners in the case said illegal acts of state functionaries were also ‘a kind of terrorism’. SC allows women entry to Sabarimala temple, says exclusionary practices violate right to worship: The Travancore Devaswom Board said it was disappointed but will comply with the top court’s verdict.