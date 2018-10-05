The big news: Modi, Putin likely to sign multiple defence deals today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre reduced fuel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre, and the Congress demanded a review plea against Supreme Court’s Sabarimala verdict.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi on two-day India visit: He is expected to review bilateral defence cooperation along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 19th India-Russia annual summit.
- Centre reduces fuel prices by Rs 2.50 a litre, will urge states to do the same: As many as 10 BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tripura, said they would follow suit.
- Congress, BJP attack government over ‘undue haste’ in implementing SC verdict on Sabarimala: State BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai said the impulsiveness of the government will turn Sabarimala into a battleground.
- US says it is going extra mile for India to find substitute for Iranian oil: With the sanctions to come into force from November 4, the US expects all countries to reduce their Iranian oil imports to zero.
- Vineet Nayyar appointed vice chairperson and managing director of debt-hit IL&FS: He played a key role in reviving the scam-tainted Satyam Computers.
- Gujarat Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor, supporters detained briefly during protest for farm loan waiver: Thakor also gave the BJP-led state government a week’s time to declare his constituency, Radhanpur, scarcity-hit.
- White House says it is confident Senate will confirm Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court: White House spokesperson Raj Shah said the FBI has submitted its report on the background inquiry into Kavanaugh.
- Weather department issues red alert for Tamil Nadu for Sunday, forecasts heavy rain: The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority warned fishermen against going out to sea between October 5 and 7.
- Delhi government denies early release to killers of Jessica Lall, Priyadarshini Mattoo, Naina Sahni: The Sentence Review Board chaired by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain rejected 86 petitions for early release.
- Actors’ body acknowledges it did not address Tanushree Dutta’s complaint: The Cine and TV Artists Association urged the authorities to conduct an ‘impartial and speedy inquiry’ into the allegations.