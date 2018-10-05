A look at the headlines right now:

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi on two-day India visit: He is expected to review bilateral defence cooperation along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 19th India-Russia annual summit. Centre reduces fuel prices by Rs 2.50 a litre, will urge states to do the same: As many as 10 BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tripura, said they would follow suit. Congress, BJP attack government over ‘undue haste’ in implementing SC verdict on Sabarimala: State BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai said the impulsiveness of the government will turn Sabarimala into a battleground. US says it is going extra mile for India to find substitute for Iranian oil: With the sanctions to come into force from November 4, the US expects all countries to reduce their Iranian oil imports to zero. Vineet Nayyar appointed vice chairperson and managing director of debt-hit IL&FS: He played a key role in reviving the scam-tainted Satyam Computers. Gujarat Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor, supporters detained briefly during protest for farm loan waiver: Thakor also gave the BJP-led state government a week’s time to declare his constituency, Radhanpur, scarcity-hit. White House says it is confident Senate will confirm Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court: White House spokesperson Raj Shah said the FBI has submitted its report on the background inquiry into Kavanaugh. Weather department issues red alert for Tamil Nadu for Sunday, forecasts heavy rain: The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority warned fishermen against going out to sea between October 5 and 7. Delhi government denies early release to killers of Jessica Lall, Priyadarshini Mattoo, Naina Sahni: The Sentence Review Board chaired by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain rejected 86 petitions for early release. Actors’ body acknowledges it did not address Tanushree Dutta’s complaint: The Cine and TV Artists Association urged the authorities to conduct an ‘impartial and speedy inquiry’ into the allegations.