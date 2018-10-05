The big news: India signs deal with Russia for supply of S-400 missiles, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The US Senate votes to proceed with sexual harassment accused’s nomination to SC, and the RBI kept its key interest rates unchanged.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin sign deal for supply of S-400 missiles to India: Sanctions not to punish allies, says US after India and Russia sign missile deal.
- US Senate advances nomination of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to final floor vote: The Senate will now hold a final vote on whether to confirm the Supreme Court nominee, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.
- Reserve Bank of India keeps key interest rates unchanged: RBI Governor Urjit Patel said the depreciation of the rupee had been ‘comparatively moderate’ in comparison to other emerging market currencies.
- Kerala police chief says women personnel will be posted at Sabrimala Temple this month: Lokanath Behera said everyone in the police force will have to perform their duties irrespective of their religion or political opinions.
- Do not criminalise human rights defenders, UN experts urge India: They said they were concerned the terrorism charges were being used to silence people who work to protect the rights of Dalit, tribal and indigenous groups.
- French police open investigation after Interpol chief goes missing in China, say reports: Meng Hongwei’s wife contacted the police on Friday, claiming she had not heard from him since he travelled to China at the end of September.
- Human rights activist Nadia Murad, physician Denis Mukwege win Nobel Peace Prize for 2018: Murad, who is a Yazidi Kurd, and Mukwege, who is Congolese, were chosen for their efforts to end use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.
- Rupee closes at 73.77 against the dollar after breaching 74 mark for the first time: The Sensex dropped 792 points to close at 34,376 while the Nifty 50 shed 283 points to close at 10,316.
- Teenager killed in Army firing in Kulgam was a stone pelter, say police: International Forum for Justice Chairperson Ahsan Untoo had filed a petition in the State Human Rights Commission.
- UN seeks clarification from India after it sends seven Rohingya men back to Myanmar: The Union Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said the men were denied access to legal counsel in India before being handed over to Myanmar.