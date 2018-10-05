A look at the headlines right now:

PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin sign deal for supply of S-400 missiles to India: Sanctions not to punish allies, says US after India and Russia sign missile deal. US Senate advances nomination of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to final floor vote: The Senate will now hold a final vote on whether to confirm the Supreme Court nominee, who has been accused of sexual misconduct. Reserve Bank of India keeps key interest rates unchanged: RBI Governor Urjit Patel said the depreciation of the rupee had been ‘comparatively moderate’ in comparison to other emerging market currencies. Kerala police chief says women personnel will be posted at Sabrimala Temple this month: Lokanath Behera said everyone in the police force will have to perform their duties irrespective of their religion or political opinions. Do not criminalise human rights defenders, UN experts urge India: They said they were concerned the terrorism charges were being used to silence people who work to protect the rights of Dalit, tribal and indigenous groups. French police open investigation after Interpol chief goes missing in China, say reports: Meng Hongwei’s wife contacted the police on Friday, claiming she had not heard from him since he travelled to China at the end of September. Human rights activist Nadia Murad, physician Denis Mukwege win Nobel Peace Prize for 2018: Murad, who is a Yazidi Kurd, and Mukwege, who is Congolese, were chosen for their efforts to end use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict. Rupee closes at 73.77 against the dollar after breaching 74 mark for the first time: The Sensex dropped 792 points to close at 34,376 while the Nifty 50 shed 283 points to close at 10,316. Teenager killed in Army firing in Kulgam was a stone pelter, say police: International Forum for Justice Chairperson Ahsan Untoo had filed a petition in the State Human Rights Commission. UN seeks clarification from India after it sends seven Rohingya men back to Myanmar: The Union Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said the men were denied access to legal counsel in India before being handed over to Myanmar.