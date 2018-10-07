A look at the headlines right now:

Brett Kavanaugh takes oath as US Supreme Court judge amid protests: The Senate confirmed his appointment 50-48 as protestors shouted ‘shame’ in its public gallery. Kavanaugh is accused of sexual misconduct. Election Commission announces poll schedule for five states, counting of votes on December 11: Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said the model code of conduct came into force with immediate effect.

Tanushree Dutta files police complaint against Nana Patekar and others: The actress will record her statement with the police on Sunday. Army lost crucial hours waiting for transport during 2002 Gujarat riots, claims retired lieutenant general: Lt General (retired) Zameer Uddin Shah, who led the Army operations during the riots, said they had to wait for a day before being provided vehicles. Akhilesh Yadav may tie up with BSP for Madhya Pradesh elections: Talks between the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party for an alliance have also failed. At least 50 dead and 100 injured after oil tanker explodes in road accident in DR Congo: Atou Matubuana, interim governor of Kongo Central, said authorities would begin the work of burying the bodies. NCP chief Sharad Pawar will not contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says party MLA: Pawar organised a two-day meeting, starting Saturday, at the party’s state unit office to discuss candidates for the elections next year.

BJP chief Amit Shah once again describes infiltrators as termites: At a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Shah said security of the country, and not vote-bank politics, mattered to his party.

Facebook is setting up task force in India to combat fake news ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Its main challenge will be to distinguish between real political news and political propaganda, said senior Facebook official Richard Allan. Violence breaks out in Allahabad University over students’ union poll results: The Samajwadi Party’s student wing and the National Students’ Union of India won two posts apiece, while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad won one.