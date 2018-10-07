The big news: Judge accused of sexual assault secures spot in US top court, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Dates for elections in five states were announced, and Tanushree Dutta has filed a police complaint against Nana Patekar for sexual harassment.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Brett Kavanaugh takes oath as US Supreme Court judge amid protests: The Senate confirmed his appointment 50-48 as protestors shouted ‘shame’ in its public gallery. Kavanaugh is accused of sexual misconduct.
- Election Commission announces poll schedule for five states, counting of votes on December 11: Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said the model code of conduct came into force with immediate effect.
- Tanushree Dutta files police complaint against Nana Patekar and others: The actress will record her statement with the police on Sunday.
- Army lost crucial hours waiting for transport during 2002 Gujarat riots, claims retired lieutenant general: Lt General (retired) Zameer Uddin Shah, who led the Army operations during the riots, said they had to wait for a day before being provided vehicles.
- Akhilesh Yadav may tie up with BSP for Madhya Pradesh elections: Talks between the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party for an alliance have also failed.
- At least 50 dead and 100 injured after oil tanker explodes in road accident in DR Congo: Atou Matubuana, interim governor of Kongo Central, said authorities would begin the work of burying the bodies.
- NCP chief Sharad Pawar will not contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says party MLA: Pawar organised a two-day meeting, starting Saturday, at the party’s state unit office to discuss candidates for the elections next year.
- BJP chief Amit Shah once again describes infiltrators as termites: At a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Shah said security of the country, and not vote-bank politics, mattered to his party.
- Facebook is setting up task force in India to combat fake news ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Its main challenge will be to distinguish between real political news and political propaganda, said senior Facebook official Richard Allan.
- Violence breaks out in Allahabad University over students’ union poll results: The Samajwadi Party’s student wing and the National Students’ Union of India won two posts apiece, while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad won one.