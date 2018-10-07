The big news: Actor Kangana Ranaut accuses filmmaker of sexual misconduct, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Brett Kavanaugh took oath as US Supreme Court judge, and Kerala government proposed talks with Sabarimala priests on court verdict.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Actor Kangana Ranaut accuses director Vikas Bahl of sexual misconduct: Tanushree Dutta filed a police complaint against Nana Patekar on Saturday.
- Brett Kavanaugh takes oath as US Supreme Court judge amid protests: The Senate confirmed his appointment 50-48 as protestors shouted ‘shame’ in its public gallery. Kavanaugh is accused of sexual misconduct.
- Kerala CM proposes talks with Sabarimala priests on implementing Supreme Court order: The temple priests, however, have backed out of the meeting.
- Parts of Kerala on rain alert as depression in Arabian Sea is likely to turn into cyclonic storm: The depression is centred northwest of Lakshadweep and is likely to move towards Oman and Yemen in the next five days.
- Congress will sweep Rajasthan, edge out BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, says opinion poll: The C Voter-ABP News survey found anti-incumbency against the state governments but not as much against the Centre.
- Security stepped up ahead of first phase of urban local body elections: On Monday, 422 wards in more than 12 districts will go to the polls.
- Missing journalist killed in Saudi consulate in Istanbul, claim Turkish officials: Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a vocal critic of his country’s regime, had gone missing on Tuesday after he entered the consulate.
- Naval commander Abhilash Tomy, who was rescued from the Indian Ocean, arrives in Visakhapatnam: Tomy had suffered a back injury after his yacht de-masted in a severe storm while he was taking part in the Golden Globe Race.
- At least 11 people killed in 5.9-magnitude earthquake in Haiti: A crisis cabinet has been formed to coordinate all emergency responses, said Prime Minister Jean-Henry Ceant.
- Afghanistan claims security forces killed 57 insurgents in 24 hours in operations, says report: At least eight insurgents were injured in the operations.