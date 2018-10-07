A look at the headlines right now:

Actor Kangana Ranaut accuses director Vikas Bahl of sexual misconduct: Tanushree Dutta filed a police complaint against Nana Patekar on Saturday. Brett Kavanaugh takes oath as US Supreme Court judge amid protests: The Senate confirmed his appointment 50-48 as protestors shouted ‘shame’ in its public gallery. Kavanaugh is accused of sexual misconduct. Kerala CM proposes talks with Sabarimala priests on implementing Supreme Court order: The temple priests, however, have backed out of the meeting. Parts of Kerala on rain alert as depression in Arabian Sea is likely to turn into cyclonic storm: The depression is centred northwest of Lakshadweep and is likely to move towards Oman and Yemen in the next five days. Congress will sweep Rajasthan, edge out BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, says opinion poll: The C Voter-ABP News survey found anti-incumbency against the state governments but not as much against the Centre. Security stepped up ahead of first phase of urban local body elections: On Monday, 422 wards in more than 12 districts will go to the polls. Missing journalist killed in Saudi consulate in Istanbul, claim Turkish officials: Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a vocal critic of his country’s regime, had gone missing on Tuesday after he entered the consulate. Naval commander Abhilash Tomy, who was rescued from the Indian Ocean, arrives in Visakhapatnam: Tomy had suffered a back injury after his yacht de-masted in a severe storm while he was taking part in the Golden Globe Race. At least 11 people killed in 5.9-magnitude earthquake in Haiti: A crisis cabinet has been formed to coordinate all emergency responses, said Prime Minister Jean-Henry Ceant. Afghanistan claims security forces killed 57 insurgents in 24 hours in operations, says report: At least eight insurgents were injured in the operations.