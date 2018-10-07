A look at the headlines right now:

Over 30 schoolgirls in Bihar’s Supaul district allegedly beaten up for resisting sexual advances: Three people have been arrested while six others are still on the run. Actor Kangana Ranaut accuses director Vikas Bahl of sexual misconduct: Tanushree Dutta filed a police complaint against Nana Patekar and others even as sexual harassment allegations poured in against many members of the media fraternity. North Korea and US have agreed to hold second summit at the earliest date, says Seoul: Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Kim Jong-un for around two hours. Four killed, five injured as iron fixtures of under-construction building in Noida Sector 94 collapse: The labourers were wearing helmets but had no safety harnesses. Sabarimala priests reject offer for talks with Kerala CM on implementing Supreme Court order: The state government’s proposal came amid mounting protests by devotees against the order allowing women to enter the temple. Iran Parliament approves bill to counter terrorism financing: The bill was one of the four proposed by the government to remove Iran from the Financial Action Task Force blacklist. Taxation, banking systems have been strengthened, Narendra Modi tells investors at Uttarkhand summit: The prime minister said India will be engine of world growth. Toll in Indonesia’s earthquake, tsunami rises to 1,763; at least 5,000 people missing: Officials said the search for missing people will continue till Thursday. Kashmir is and will be ours always, says Rajnath Singh: The home minister claimed that ‘Left Wing Extremism’ will be eliminated from the country in three years. Low pressure area forming in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify, says Met department: Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the seas till October 9.