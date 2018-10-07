The big news: Bihar schoolgirls allegedly attacked for resisting harassment, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Actor Kangana Ranaut accused ‘Queen’ director Vikas Bahl of sexual misconduct, and Seoul said North Korea and US will hold second summit soon.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Over 30 schoolgirls in Bihar’s Supaul district allegedly beaten up for resisting sexual advances: Three people have been arrested while six others are still on the run.
- Actor Kangana Ranaut accuses director Vikas Bahl of sexual misconduct: Tanushree Dutta filed a police complaint against Nana Patekar and others even as sexual harassment allegations poured in against many members of the media fraternity.
- North Korea and US have agreed to hold second summit at the earliest date, says Seoul: Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Kim Jong-un for around two hours.
- Four killed, five injured as iron fixtures of under-construction building in Noida Sector 94 collapse: The labourers were wearing helmets but had no safety harnesses.
- Sabarimala priests reject offer for talks with Kerala CM on implementing Supreme Court order: The state government’s proposal came amid mounting protests by devotees against the order allowing women to enter the temple.
- Iran Parliament approves bill to counter terrorism financing: The bill was one of the four proposed by the government to remove Iran from the Financial Action Task Force blacklist.
- Taxation, banking systems have been strengthened, Narendra Modi tells investors at Uttarkhand summit: The prime minister said India will be engine of world growth.
- Toll in Indonesia’s earthquake, tsunami rises to 1,763; at least 5,000 people missing: Officials said the search for missing people will continue till Thursday.
- Kashmir is and will be ours always, says Rajnath Singh: The home minister claimed that ‘Left Wing Extremism’ will be eliminated from the country in three years.
- Low pressure area forming in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify, says Met department: Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the seas till October 9.