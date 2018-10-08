A look at the headlines right now:

Voting in first phase of Jammu and Kashmir local body polls begins amid tight security: Separatist leaders have called for a complete shutdown to protest against the commencement of the elections. Interpol chief Meng Hongwei resigns; China confirms it has detained him: Interpol’s Senior Vice President Kim Jong-yang has been appointed acting president of the agency. Over 30 schoolgirls in Supaul district of Bihar allegedly beaten up for resisting sexual advances: Three people have been arrested while six others are still on the run. Toll from Indonesia earthquake, tsunami rises to 1,763; at least 5,000 people missing: Officials said the search for missing people will continue till Thursday. This is the right time to speak up but be prepared for backlash, says actor Tanushree Dutta: She was speaking at an event called ‘We The Women’ in Bengaluru about sexual harassment at workplace and in the Bollywood film industry. Taxation, banking systems have been strengthened, Narendra Modi tells investors at Uttarkhand summit: The prime minister said India will be engine of world growth. UP Police suspend two more constables for supporting accused in Apple executive’s murder: Eleven other personnel were shifted to police lines, Ghazipur Superintendent of Police Yash Veer Singh said. Woman allegedly tonsured, assaulted in Assam for opposing underage son’s marriage; three arrested: The attack reportedly took place on October 2 at Boterhat village, but came to light on Saturday after a video of the incident went viral. Sabarimala priests reject offer for talks with Kerala CM on implementing Supreme Court order: The state government’s proposal came amid mounting protests by devotees against the order allowing women to enter the temple. Missing journalist killed in Saudi consulate in Istanbul, claim Turkish officials: Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a vocal critic of his country’s regime, had gone missing on Tuesday after he entered the consulate.