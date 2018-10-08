The big news: Voting for Jammu and Kashmir local body polls begins, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: China confirmed it has detained Interpol chief Meng Hongwei, and over 30 schoolgirls in Bihar were ‘thrashed’ for resisting sexual advances.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting in first phase of Jammu and Kashmir local body polls begins amid tight security: Separatist leaders have called for a complete shutdown to protest against the commencement of the elections.
- Interpol chief Meng Hongwei resigns; China confirms it has detained him: Interpol’s Senior Vice President Kim Jong-yang has been appointed acting president of the agency.
- Over 30 schoolgirls in Supaul district of Bihar allegedly beaten up for resisting sexual advances: Three people have been arrested while six others are still on the run.
- Toll from Indonesia earthquake, tsunami rises to 1,763; at least 5,000 people missing: Officials said the search for missing people will continue till Thursday.
- This is the right time to speak up but be prepared for backlash, says actor Tanushree Dutta: She was speaking at an event called ‘We The Women’ in Bengaluru about sexual harassment at workplace and in the Bollywood film industry.
- Taxation, banking systems have been strengthened, Narendra Modi tells investors at Uttarkhand summit: The prime minister said India will be engine of world growth.
- UP Police suspend two more constables for supporting accused in Apple executive’s murder: Eleven other personnel were shifted to police lines, Ghazipur Superintendent of Police Yash Veer Singh said.
- Woman allegedly tonsured, assaulted in Assam for opposing underage son’s marriage; three arrested: The attack reportedly took place on October 2 at Boterhat village, but came to light on Saturday after a video of the incident went viral.
- Sabarimala priests reject offer for talks with Kerala CM on implementing Supreme Court order: The state government’s proposal came amid mounting protests by devotees against the order allowing women to enter the temple.
- Missing journalist killed in Saudi consulate in Istanbul, claim Turkish officials: Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a vocal critic of his country’s regime, had gone missing on Tuesday after he entered the consulate.