The big news: Minister, veteran actor among those facing #MeToo allegations, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Nikki Haley resigned as the US’ ambassador to the United Nations, and a cyclone warning was issued for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Minister and former editor MJ Akbar accused of sexual harassment, actor Alok Nath faces rape allegation: After #MeToo allegations, The Times of India sent senior editor KR Sreenivas on leave, a former executive editor of the newspaper quit his post at a US-based think tank, while journalist Mayank Jain resigned from Business Standard. Singer Chinmayi backed accusations of sexual harassment against lyricist Vairamuthu.
- Nikki Haley, the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations, resigns: President Donald Trump said Haley had told him six months ago she wanted to take some time off.
- India Meteorological Department issues cyclone alert for coastal districts in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh: The Odisha government has asked district collectors to remain alert and shift people living in low-lying areas.
- Rupee closes at record low of 74.39, Indian indices close lower after volatile trading session: The dip was a result of an increase in the price of international benchmark Brent crude and the strengthening of the dollar overseas.
- Narendra Modi has broken people’s trust, says Rahul Gandhi at rally in Rajasthan: The Congress president accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of Vasundhara Raje of corruption and indulging in ‘politics of hate’.
- Nine people killed and 14 injured in gas pipeline explosion at Bhilai Steel Plant: A rescue team and police officials are at the spot and the injured have been taken to the district hospital.
- Migrants continue to flee Gujarat but Alpesh Thakor claims they are going home for Chhath festival: ‘Only one incident happened somewhere in Gujarat and I condemn it,’ said the Congress legislator.
- Health ministry confirms 29 Zika cases in Jaipur, deputes high-level committee for control measures: The ministry said a team of experts has been monitoring the situation and helping with containment operations since October 5.
- Saudi Arabia allows Turkey to search its consulate in Istanbul after journalist goes missing: Turkish police believe Jamal Khashoggi may have been killed inside the consulate and his body driven out of the compound.
- Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga bags India’s first gold medal in Youth Olympics history: Jeremy lifted a total weight of 274 kg to beat his nearest opponent by a good 11 kg margin.