A look at the headlines right now:

Minister and former editor MJ Akbar accused of sexual harassment, actor Alok Nath faces rape allegation: After #MeToo allegations, The Times of India sent senior editor KR Sreenivas on leave, a former executive editor of the newspaper quit his post at a US-based think tank, while journalist Mayank Jain resigned from Business Standard. Singer Chinmayi backed accusations of sexual harassment against lyricist Vairamuthu. Nikki Haley, the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations, resigns: President Donald Trump said Haley had told him six months ago she wanted to take some time off. India Meteorological Department issues cyclone alert for coastal districts in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh: The Odisha government has asked district collectors to remain alert and shift people living in low-lying areas. Rupee closes at record low of 74.39, Indian indices close lower after volatile trading session: The dip was a result of an increase in the price of international benchmark Brent crude and the strengthening of the dollar overseas. Narendra Modi has broken people’s trust, says Rahul Gandhi at rally in Rajasthan: The Congress president accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of Vasundhara Raje of corruption and indulging in ‘politics of hate’. Nine people killed and 14 injured in gas pipeline explosion at Bhilai Steel Plant: A rescue team and police officials are at the spot and the injured have been taken to the district hospital. Migrants continue to flee Gujarat but Alpesh Thakor claims they are going home for Chhath festival: ‘Only one incident happened somewhere in Gujarat and I condemn it,’ said the Congress legislator. Health ministry confirms 29 Zika cases in Jaipur, deputes high-level committee for control measures: The ministry said a team of experts has been monitoring the situation and helping with containment operations since October 5. Saudi Arabia allows Turkey to search its consulate in Istanbul after journalist goes missing: Turkish police believe Jamal Khashoggi may have been killed inside the consulate and his body driven out of the compound. Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga bags India’s first gold medal in Youth Olympics history: Jeremy lifted a total weight of 274 kg to beat his nearest opponent by a good 11 kg margin.