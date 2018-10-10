The big news: At least four killed as train derails near Raebareli, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The second phase of polling for urban local bodies in J&K under way, and Odisha was put on alert as Cyclone Titli is likely to intensify.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least four die as New Farakka Express train derails near Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli: Several passengers are feared trapped.
- Second phase of polling for urban local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir’s 13 districts begins: Voting began an hour earlier at 6 am to ensure better voter turnout.
- Schools, colleges in four districts of Odisha to remain closed for two days as Cyclone Titli is likely to make landfall: The government has arranged for around 300 motorboats to assist in rescue operations during possible floods.
- Nikki Haley resigns as United States ambassador to the United Nations: President Donald Trump said Haley had told him six months ago she wanted to take some time off.
- Minister and former editor MJ Akbar accused of sexual harassment, actor Alok Nath faces rape allegation: After #MeToo allegations, The Times of India sent senior editor KR Sreenivas on leave, a former executive editor of the newspaper quit his post at a US-based think tank, while journalist Mayank Jain resigned from Business Standard.
- Singer Nitin Bali dies after suffering injuries in road accident in Mumbai: Bali was driving from Borivali to Malad on Monday when he lost control of his car and crashed into a road divider.
- Manu Bhaker wins gold in the women’s 10 metre Air Pistol in Youth Olympics: Bhaker became India’s second gold medallist at the event, after Jeremy Lalrinnunga had opened India’s gold account in the morning.
- Bulgarian journalist allegedly raped and murdered, police detain suspect: Authorities said there was no evidence yet to link her work to the murder.
- Human rights panel issues notices to Bihar government, police over assault on schoolgirls: The panel has asked the officials for a detailed report on measures taken to improve security at the school in Supaul district.
- Kim Jong-un has invited Pope Francis to visit Pyongyang, says Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in will deliver the North Korean leader’s invitation.