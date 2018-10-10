A look at the headlines right now:

At least four die as New Farakka Express train derails near Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli: Several passengers are feared trapped. Second phase of polling for urban local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir’s 13 districts begins: Voting began an hour earlier at 6 am to ensure better voter turnout. Schools, colleges in four districts of Odisha to remain closed for two days as Cyclone Titli is likely to make landfall: The government has arranged for around 300 motorboats to assist in rescue operations during possible floods. Nikki Haley resigns as United States ambassador to the United Nations: President Donald Trump said Haley had told him six months ago she wanted to take some time off. Minister and former editor MJ Akbar accused of sexual harassment, actor Alok Nath faces rape allegation: After #MeToo allegations, The Times of India sent senior editor KR Sreenivas on leave, a former executive editor of the newspaper quit his post at a US-based think tank, while journalist Mayank Jain resigned from Business Standard. Singer Nitin Bali dies after suffering injuries in road accident in Mumbai: Bali was driving from Borivali to Malad on Monday when he lost control of his car and crashed into a road divider. Manu Bhaker wins gold in the women’s 10 metre Air Pistol in Youth Olympics: Bhaker became India’s second gold medallist at the event, after Jeremy Lalrinnunga had opened India’s gold account in the morning. Bulgarian journalist allegedly raped and murdered, police detain suspect: Authorities said there was no evidence yet to link her work to the murder. Human rights panel issues notices to Bihar government, police over assault on schoolgirls: The panel has asked the officials for a detailed report on measures taken to improve security at the school in Supaul district. Kim Jong-un has invited Pope Francis to visit Pyongyang, says Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in will deliver the North Korean leader’s invitation.