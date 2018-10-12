A look at the headlines right now:

Amid Rafale row, Nirmala Sitharaman claims government was not involved in selecting Reliance as partner: Dassault Aviation said the joint venture with Reliance represents only 10% of offset investment. Smriti Irani avoids commenting on harassment claims against MJ Akbar, says women shouldn’t be shamed: Actor Deepika Amin accused Alok Nath of harassing her years ago while two women alleged author Suhel Seth sexually harassed them. RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale tweeted in support of #MeToo movement. Washington state Supreme Court strikes down death penalty law: The court said it was ‘arbitrary and racially based’ Human rights panel sends notices to steel ministry, SAIL chairperson in connection with Bhilai steel plant explosion: The toll in the accident rose to 13 on Thursday after a senior technician succumbed to his injuries. Online campaign urges Hyderabad Police to arrest man accused of assaulting trans women: Venkat Yadav was arrested in February 2015 for the murder of a trans woman but he was granted bail eight months later. Seventeen people sentenced to death for their role in suicide bombings at Egypt church: The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the attacks in which more than 80 people were killed. Cyclone Titli kills eight in Andhra Pradesh, weather department predicts weakening of storm: Heavy rainfall was recorded in Odisha and 17 districts in the state were put on red alert. Bahujan Samaj Party minister N Mahesh resigns from Karnataka Cabinet: He was the minister for primary and secondary education. Donald Trump demands answers on missing Saudi journalist: Top officials in Trump administration have spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance, said the White House. Environmentalist GD Agarwal, who was fasting to demand a clean Ganga, dies in Rishikesh: The 86-year-old was fasting since June 22 and stopped taking water as well earlier week.