The big news: Nirmala Sitharaman defends her visit to Dassault offices, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Smriti Irani dodged questions about MJ Akbar following #MeToo allegations, and Washington struck down ‘racially-biased’ death penalty law.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amid Rafale row, Nirmala Sitharaman claims government was not involved in selecting Reliance as partner: Dassault Aviation said the joint venture with Reliance represents only 10% of offset investment.
- Smriti Irani avoids commenting on harassment claims against MJ Akbar, says women shouldn’t be shamed: Actor Deepika Amin accused Alok Nath of harassing her years ago while two women alleged author Suhel Seth sexually harassed them. RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale tweeted in support of #MeToo movement.
- Washington state Supreme Court strikes down death penalty law: The court said it was ‘arbitrary and racially based’
- Human rights panel sends notices to steel ministry, SAIL chairperson in connection with Bhilai steel plant explosion: The toll in the accident rose to 13 on Thursday after a senior technician succumbed to his injuries.
- Online campaign urges Hyderabad Police to arrest man accused of assaulting trans women: Venkat Yadav was arrested in February 2015 for the murder of a trans woman but he was granted bail eight months later.
- Seventeen people sentenced to death for their role in suicide bombings at Egypt church: The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the attacks in which more than 80 people were killed.
- Cyclone Titli kills eight in Andhra Pradesh, weather department predicts weakening of storm: Heavy rainfall was recorded in Odisha and 17 districts in the state were put on red alert.
- Bahujan Samaj Party minister N Mahesh resigns from Karnataka Cabinet: He was the minister for primary and secondary education.
- Donald Trump demands answers on missing Saudi journalist: Top officials in Trump administration have spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance, said the White House.
- Environmentalist GD Agarwal, who was fasting to demand a clean Ganga, dies in Rishikesh: The 86-year-old was fasting since June 22 and stopped taking water as well earlier week.