A look at the headlines right now:

Union minister MJ Akbar returns to India amid calls for his resignation: Faced with reporters immediately after his return, the minister said a statement will be released later on. Hundreds join protest rally against Supreme Court order on Sabarimala in Ernakulam: Women’s rights activist Trupti Desai has announced plans to visit the hill shrine when it opens for monthly rituals this week. Judge’s wife dies after personal security officer shoots her, son in critical condition: Police said the accused called Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant Sharma to tell him he had shot his wife and son. Times Now journalist beaten up, claims it was a planned attack: Herman Gomes said he had got six stitches around his right eye after the attack. At least 12 people killed as cave collapses in Odisha’s Gajapati district after Cyclone Titli: At least five families had taken shelter in the cave during the cyclone. Hamid Ansari questions then central government’s handling of 2002 Gujarat riots: The former vice president asked why the Centre did not invoke Article 355 of the Constitution, even when the then defence minister was present on the spot. Pope Francis strips two Chilean bishops of their duties as priests over child abuse allegations: A Vatican statement said the pope’s decision was not open to appeal. 10 people killed, four injured as car hits truck in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon: The group, most of them from one family, were returning home after a visiting a temple in Dongargarh. Worker from Bihar found dead in Gujarat, family alleges murder but police claim accident: Police said they were collecting the closed-circuit television footage to examine the incident. US pastor held in Turkey returns home, Donald Trump says ‘no deal’ was made for his release: Andrew Brunson was detained in Turkey in 2016 on the accusation that he helped plot a coup attempt.