The big news: MJ Akbar says he will issue a statement on allegations, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Hundreds held a rally against the Supreme Court’s order on Sabarimala in Kerala, and the wife of a judge who was shot at in Gurugram died.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Union minister MJ Akbar returns to India amid calls for his resignation: Faced with reporters immediately after his return, the minister said a statement will be released later on.
- Hundreds join protest rally against Supreme Court order on Sabarimala in Ernakulam: Women’s rights activist Trupti Desai has announced plans to visit the hill shrine when it opens for monthly rituals this week.
- Judge’s wife dies after personal security officer shoots her, son in critical condition: Police said the accused called Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant Sharma to tell him he had shot his wife and son.
- Times Now journalist beaten up, claims it was a planned attack: Herman Gomes said he had got six stitches around his right eye after the attack.
- At least 12 people killed as cave collapses in Odisha’s Gajapati district after Cyclone Titli: At least five families had taken shelter in the cave during the cyclone.
- Hamid Ansari questions then central government’s handling of 2002 Gujarat riots: The former vice president asked why the Centre did not invoke Article 355 of the Constitution, even when the then defence minister was present on the spot.
- Pope Francis strips two Chilean bishops of their duties as priests over child abuse allegations: A Vatican statement said the pope’s decision was not open to appeal.
- 10 people killed, four injured as car hits truck in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon: The group, most of them from one family, were returning home after a visiting a temple in Dongargarh.
- Worker from Bihar found dead in Gujarat, family alleges murder but police claim accident: Police said they were collecting the closed-circuit television footage to examine the incident.
- US pastor held in Turkey returns home, Donald Trump says ‘no deal’ was made for his release: Andrew Brunson was detained in Turkey in 2016 on the accusation that he helped plot a coup attempt.