MJ Akbar claims sexual harassment allegations are fabricated: The Union minister asked why the accusations have come up only before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Army court recommends life term for seven personnel in 1994 fake encounter case: The verdict now needs to be confirmed by a ‘competent authority’, said a defence official.

Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol now costs Rs 88.18 per litre in Mumbai: In Delhi, a litre of petrol cost Rs 82.72 per litre on Monday, while a litre of diesel was available at Rs 75.46. Model Kate Sharma files complaint against filmmaker Subhash Ghai for molestation, while a filmmaker accused journalist Vinod Dua of sexually harassing and stalking her in 1989: Amid #MeToo allegations, 11 women directors in Bollywood vowed not to work with proven offenders. Meanwhile, Tamil poet Vairamuthu once again refuted sexual misconduct allegations.

Riyadh rejects ‘threats’ in connection with missing Saudi journalist, warns of retaliation in case of sanctions: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the claims that it was complicit in Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance as ‘false accusations’.

CPI allies with Ajit Jogi’s party for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections:The Left party will field candidates from Dantewada and Konta seats. Undocumented immigrants are vote banks for the Opposition, alleges Amit Shah: The BJP president, who addressed a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district, said the ruling party considered them intertwined with matters of national security. Only people with merit should enter the country, says US President Donald Trump: He opposed chain migration and said that a lot of people agree with him that criminals should not come into America. Kerala’s Adivasi party quits National Democratic Alliance: CK Janu of Janadhipathiya Rashtriya Sabha accused the BJP-led alliance of not fulfilling its promises. Twenty-two migrants killed in truck crash in Turkey’s Izmir province: The passengers were reportedly foreign migrants who had reached a deal to be transported to Greece’s Samos island.