The big news: MJ Akbar rejects #MeToo allegations, considers legal action, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: An Army court recommended life imprisonment to 7 personnel in a fake encounter case, and fuel prices continued to increase on Monday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- MJ Akbar claims sexual harassment allegations are fabricated: The Union minister asked why the accusations have come up only before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
- Army court recommends life term for seven personnel in 1994 fake encounter case: The verdict now needs to be confirmed by a ‘competent authority’, said a defence official.
- Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol now costs Rs 88.18 per litre in Mumbai: In Delhi, a litre of petrol cost Rs 82.72 per litre on Monday, while a litre of diesel was available at Rs 75.46.
- Model Kate Sharma files complaint against filmmaker Subhash Ghai for molestation, while a filmmaker accused journalist Vinod Dua of sexually harassing and stalking her in 1989: Amid #MeToo allegations, 11 women directors in Bollywood vowed not to work with proven offenders. Meanwhile, Tamil poet Vairamuthu once again refuted sexual misconduct allegations.
- Riyadh rejects ‘threats’ in connection with missing Saudi journalist, warns of retaliation in case of sanctions: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the claims that it was complicit in Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance as ‘false accusations’.
- CPI allies with Ajit Jogi’s party for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections:The Left party will field candidates from Dantewada and Konta seats.
- Undocumented immigrants are vote banks for the Opposition, alleges Amit Shah: The BJP president, who addressed a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district, said the ruling party considered them intertwined with matters of national security.
- Only people with merit should enter the country, says US President Donald Trump: He opposed chain migration and said that a lot of people agree with him that criminals should not come into America.
- Kerala’s Adivasi party quits National Democratic Alliance: CK Janu of Janadhipathiya Rashtriya Sabha accused the BJP-led alliance of not fulfilling its promises.
- Twenty-two migrants killed in truck crash in Turkey’s Izmir province: The passengers were reportedly foreign migrants who had reached a deal to be transported to Greece’s Samos island.