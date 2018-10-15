The big news: MJ Akbar, Alok Nath initiate legal action against accusers, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi asked global oil firms to relax payment terms, and the Opposition protested against UP government’s decision to rename Allahabad.
A look at the headlines right now:
- MJ Akbar and Alok Nath file defamation cases against their accusers: Journalists outfits demanded Akbar’s resignation and investigations into each sexual harassment complaint. A directors’ body issued showcause notice to filmmaker Sajid Khan.
- Narendra Modi urges global oil firms to ease payment terms to help rupee recover: The prime minister sought a better partnership between producers and consumers of oil.
- Uttar Pradesh Opposition parties criticise BJP government’s plan to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj: The Congress called it an attempt to distort history while Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said it ‘mocks tradition and belief’.
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet King Salman to discuss Saudi journalist’s disappearance: Donald Trump has said the Saudi king has denied any knowledge of whatever may have happened to Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing since October 2.
- Shashi Tharoor says media distorted his comment on Ram Temple: The Congress MP said he was asked for his personal opinion on the construction of a temple in Ayodhya.
- Gujarat CM blames Congress for attacks on migrants, claims ‘complete peace now’: Vijay Rupani and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Adityanath addressed a joint press conference where they said the western state was safe for all.
- Shrine board invites stakeholders for talks on Sabarimala verdict, protests continue: Hindutva leader Pravin Togadia’s new outfit said it would organise a strike on October 18 if the Kerala government implements the Supreme Court verdict.
- Cyclone Titli toll in Odisha rises to 24; flood situation improves marginally in three districts: Special Relief Commissioner BP Sethi said villages in Mayurbhanj district are still flooded.
- IMF should objectively evaluate CPEC projects while granting Pakistan bailout package, says Beijing: A senior official said loans Beijing has provided for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor were not the ‘reason for Pakistan’s financial difficulties’.
- Toll in Shahjahanpur building collapse rises to three: Fifteen workers were injured in the accident.