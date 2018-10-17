A look at the headlines right now:

Union minister MJ Akbar resigns after being accused of sexual harassment: Journalist Priya Ramani said she looked forward to the day when the court will also grant her justice, and the Congress hailed Akbar’s resignation as a ‘victory of truth’. Sabarimala temple gates open to devotees amid protests against women entering premises: Protestors attacked several mediapersons, including female journalists, reporting from Sabarimala. Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh joins Congress ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections: Manvendra Singh, who represents Sheo in the state Assembly, had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party last month. Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against former MP’s son involved in argument at a hotel: A video of the incident shows Ashish Pandey brandishing a gun during an argument with a couple. Literary group Pen America files lawsuit against Donald Trump for threatening media: It has demanded that he stop using government machinery to retaliate or threaten reprisals against journalists and media outlets for coverage he dislikes. Toll in Odisha’s Cyclone Titli rises to 57, loss to state estimated at Rs 2,200 crore: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the compensation amount to the next of kin of victims will be increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh each. Canada becomes second country to legalise recreational cannabis: A person can possess up to 30 grams of dried cannabis, or its equivalent, in public. Writer-producer Vinta Nanda files police complaint against Alok Nath: She has accused the actor of raping her in her home nearly two decades ago. Alleged rape and murder of child sparks tension in Gujarat’s Surat, police step up security: The police identified the suspect as a worker from Bihar. A similar crime last month had led to attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants, leading to their exodus. At least 10 people dead, over 50 injured in an explosion at a Crimean college: Kremlin said it was investigating whether it was a terror attack.