The big news: Minister MJ Akbar resigns over sexual harassment allegations, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Sabarimala temple opened amid protests against women’s entry, and BJP leader Jaswant Singh’s son joined the Congress ahead of Rajasthan polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Union minister MJ Akbar resigns after being accused of sexual harassment: Journalist Priya Ramani said she looked forward to the day when the court will also grant her justice, and the Congress hailed Akbar’s resignation as a ‘victory of truth’.
- Sabarimala temple gates open to devotees amid protests against women entering premises: Protestors attacked several mediapersons, including female journalists, reporting from Sabarimala.
- Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh joins Congress ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections: Manvendra Singh, who represents Sheo in the state Assembly, had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party last month.
- Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against former MP’s son involved in argument at a hotel: A video of the incident shows Ashish Pandey brandishing a gun during an argument with a couple.
- Literary group Pen America files lawsuit against Donald Trump for threatening media: It has demanded that he stop using government machinery to retaliate or threaten reprisals against journalists and media outlets for coverage he dislikes.
- Toll in Odisha’s Cyclone Titli rises to 57, loss to state estimated at Rs 2,200 crore: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the compensation amount to the next of kin of victims will be increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh each.
- Canada becomes second country to legalise recreational cannabis: A person can possess up to 30 grams of dried cannabis, or its equivalent, in public.
- Writer-producer Vinta Nanda files police complaint against Alok Nath: She has accused the actor of raping her in her home nearly two decades ago.
- Alleged rape and murder of child sparks tension in Gujarat’s Surat, police step up security: The police identified the suspect as a worker from Bihar. A similar crime last month had led to attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants, leading to their exodus.
- At least 10 people dead, over 50 injured in an explosion at a Crimean college: Kremlin said it was investigating whether it was a terror attack.