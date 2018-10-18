The big news: MJ Akbar’s defamation case to come up in court today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sabarimala temple gates opened to devotees amid protests on Wednesday, and fuel prices fell for the first time since October 5.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi court to hear MJ Akbar’s defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani on Thursday: The journalist-turned-politician resigned from his post as minister of state for external affairs after 16 women accused him of sexual misconduct.
- Sabarimala temple gates open to devotees amid protests against women entering premises: Protestors attacked several mediapersons, including female journalists, reporting from Sabarimala.
- Petrol, diesel prices fall for the first time since October 5: In Mumbai, the price of petrol declined from Rs 88.29 per litre on Wednesday to Rs 88.08 on Thursday.
- Filmmaker Vikas Bahl files Rs 10-crore defamation lawsuit against Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane: A court in Mumbai asked the filmmaker to make the accuser a respondent to the lawsuit.
- Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against former MP’s son involved in argument at a hotel: A video of the incident shows Ashish Pandey brandishing a gun during an argument with a couple.
- Sri Lanka denies President Maithripala Sirisena said India’s RAW was trying to assassinate him: A news report had claimed Sirisena told his ministers that the Indian intelligence agency was ‘trying to kill’ him.
- Congress’s three CM candidates in Madhya Pradesh are pulling each other down, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister praised the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for transforming the state from ‘bimaru’ to ‘bemisal’.
- Toll in Odisha’s Cyclone Titli rises to 57, loss to state estimated at Rs 2,200 crore: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the compensation amount to the next of kin of victims will be increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh each.
- Canada becomes second country to legalise recreational cannabis:A person can possess up to 30 grams of dried cannabis, or its equivalent, in public.
- At least 10 people dead, over 50 injured in an explosion at a Crimean college: Kremlin said it was investigating whether it was a terror attack.