A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi court to hear MJ Akbar’s defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani on Thursday: The journalist-turned-politician resigned from his post as minister of state for external affairs after 16 women accused him of sexual misconduct. Sabarimala temple gates open to devotees amid protests against women entering premises: Protestors attacked several mediapersons, including female journalists, reporting from Sabarimala. Petrol, diesel prices fall for the first time since October 5: In Mumbai, the price of petrol declined from Rs 88.29 per litre on Wednesday to Rs 88.08 on Thursday. Filmmaker Vikas Bahl files Rs 10-crore defamation lawsuit against Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane: A court in Mumbai asked the filmmaker to make the accuser a respondent to the lawsuit. Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against former MP’s son involved in argument at a hotel: A video of the incident shows Ashish Pandey brandishing a gun during an argument with a couple. Sri Lanka denies President Maithripala Sirisena said India’s RAW was trying to assassinate him: A news report had claimed Sirisena told his ministers that the Indian intelligence agency was ‘trying to kill’ him. Congress’s three CM candidates in Madhya Pradesh are pulling each other down, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister praised the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for transforming the state from ‘bimaru’ to ‘bemisal’. Toll in Odisha’s Cyclone Titli rises to 57, loss to state estimated at Rs 2,200 crore: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the compensation amount to the next of kin of victims will be increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh each.

Canada becomes second country to legalise recreational cannabis:A person can possess up to 30 grams of dried cannabis, or its equivalent, in public. At least 10 people dead, over 50 injured in an explosion at a Crimean college: Kremlin said it was investigating whether it was a terror attack.

