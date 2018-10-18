The big news: Six BJP workers held for protesting against Sabarimala order, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Former Union Minister ND Tiwari died at 93, and MJ Akbar will record statement in defamation case against journalist on October 31.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kerala Police arrests six BJP youth wing activists protesting Sabarimala order in Nilakkal for violating prohibitory orders: The Travancore Devaswom Board offered to file review in Supreme Court to end the agitations.
- ND Tiwari, former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chief minister, dies at 93: He is the only person to have served as chief minister of two Indian states.
- Court to examine MJ Akbar, witnesses in defamation case against Priya Ramani on October 31: The former minister has argued that his reputation has been tarnished by the journalist’s allegations of sexual harassment.
- #MeToo movement was started by people with perverted minds, says Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi urged political parties to set up Internal Complaints Committees.
- Shankarsinh Vaghela’s son Mahendrasinh Vaghela resigns from BJP: He had joined the saffron party three months ago.
- ‘India will do everything to safeguard its energy needs,’ says Centre ahead of US sanctions on Iran: The Ministry of External Affairs refused to comment on the resignation of Minister of State MJ Akbar.
- Delhi air quality remains ‘very poor’ for the second consecutive day, expected to worsen: The Central Pollution Control Board will hold a meeting on Thursday to take stock of the situation.
- Kandahar governor among three killed in attack allegedly meant to target US commander: Two United States military personnel sustained injuries during the incident.
- Twitter users call out Modi for referring to goddess Kali as Durga: Those who defended the prime minister were asked this: since Ram and Krishna are avatars of the same god, is it fine to celebrate Janmashtami on Ramnavami?
- Facebook shareholders move proposal to replace Mark Zuckerberg as chairman: The proposal cited a number of social media controversies, which damaged the company’s reputation and led to a fall in share prices.