A look at the headlines right now:

Kerala Police arrests six BJP youth wing activists protesting Sabarimala order in Nilakkal for violating prohibitory orders: The Travancore Devaswom Board offered to file review in Supreme Court to end the agitations. ND Tiwari, former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chief minister, dies at 93: He is the only person to have served as chief minister of two Indian states. Court to examine MJ Akbar, witnesses in defamation case against Priya Ramani on October 31: The former minister has argued that his reputation has been tarnished by the journalist’s allegations of sexual harassment. #MeToo movement was started by people with perverted minds, says Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi urged political parties to set up Internal Complaints Committees. Shankarsinh Vaghela’s son Mahendrasinh Vaghela resigns from BJP: He had joined the saffron party three months ago. ‘India will do everything to safeguard its energy needs,’ says Centre ahead of US sanctions on Iran: The Ministry of External Affairs refused to comment on the resignation of Minister of State MJ Akbar. Delhi air quality remains ‘very poor’ for the second consecutive day, expected to worsen: The Central Pollution Control Board will hold a meeting on Thursday to take stock of the situation. Kandahar governor among three killed in attack allegedly meant to target US commander: Two United States military personnel sustained injuries during the incident. Twitter users call out Modi for referring to goddess Kali as Durga: Those who defended the prime minister were asked this: since Ram and Krishna are avatars of the same god, is it fine to celebrate Janmashtami on Ramnavami? Facebook shareholders move proposal to replace Mark Zuckerberg as chairman: The proposal cited a number of social media controversies, which damaged the company’s reputation and led to a fall in share prices.