The big news: Railway Police file FIR in Amritsar train mishap, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Donald Trump said the US will withdraw from nuclear arms treaty with Russia, and the key accused in Nagrota Army camp attack was arrested.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Government Railway Police file FIR in Amritsar train tragedy, event organisers reported missing: Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha ruled out action against the train driver, saying there had been no negligence on part of the railways.
- United States will withdraw from nuclear arms treaty with Russia, says Donald Trump: Washington has claimed that Moscow is developing and has deployed a ground-launched system in breach of the treaty.
- NIA arrests Jaish-e-Mohammad operative, key accused in 2016 Nagrota Army camp attack: Mohammed Ashraf Khandey was detained at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport while trying to flee to Saudi Arabia.
- Woman gets entry to Sabarimala after showing protestors proof she is over 50, another turned away: The second woman, a Dalit, said she would return on Sunday or Monday after police stopped her from climbing the hill because of rain and security concerns.
- Committee to Protect Journalists calls defamation suit against NDTV an attack on press freedom: On Thursday, the news channel said that Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group has sued it for Rs 10,000 crore over its coverage of the Rafale jet deal.
- Delhi court frames charges against RK Pachauri in sexual harassment case: The court has summoned the complainant for cross-examination in January.
- At least 130 killed or injured during voting in Afghanistan as Taliban calls for boycott of elections: Apart from the violence, there were also logistical delays and technical glitches at polling stations.
- Artist Riyas Komu steps down from management posts at art group after misconduct allegations: ‘The Wire’ apologises for Vinod Dua’s response to allegations of sexual harassment.
- Around 900 million live in overcrowded informal settlements, says UN report: Special rapporteur Leilani Farha’s report called on governments to stop ‘stigmatising and criminalising’ such people.
- Family in Uttar Pradesh wants monkeys booked over man’s death, allege they hurled bricks at him: The police, however, called the death an ‘accident’.