A look at the headlines right now:

Government Railway Police file FIR in Amritsar train tragedy, event organisers reported missing: Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha ruled out action against the train driver, saying there had been no negligence on part of the railways. United States will withdraw from nuclear arms treaty with Russia, says Donald Trump: Washington has claimed that Moscow is developing and has deployed a ground-launched system in breach of the treaty. NIA arrests Jaish-e-Mohammad operative, key accused in 2016 Nagrota Army camp attack: Mohammed Ashraf Khandey was detained at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport while trying to flee to Saudi Arabia. Woman gets entry to Sabarimala after showing protestors proof she is over 50, another turned away: The second woman, a Dalit, said she would return on Sunday or Monday after police stopped her from climbing the hill because of rain and security concerns. Committee to Protect Journalists calls defamation suit against NDTV an attack on press freedom: On Thursday, the news channel said that Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group has sued it for Rs 10,000 crore over its coverage of the Rafale jet deal. Delhi court frames charges against RK Pachauri in sexual harassment case: The court has summoned the complainant for cross-examination in January. At least 130 killed or injured during voting in Afghanistan as Taliban calls for boycott of elections: Apart from the violence, there were also logistical delays and technical glitches at polling stations. Artist Riyas Komu steps down from management posts at art group after misconduct allegations: ‘The Wire’ apologises for Vinod Dua’s response to allegations of sexual harassment. Around 900 million live in overcrowded informal settlements, says UN report: Special rapporteur Leilani Farha’s report called on governments to stop ‘stigmatising and criminalising’ such people. Family in Uttar Pradesh wants monkeys booked over man’s death, allege they hurled bricks at him: The police, however, called the death an ‘accident’.