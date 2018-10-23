The big news: Delhi HC grants interim relief from arrest to Rakesh Asthana, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan PM Imran Khan said he will attempt better ties with India after the 2019 polls, and two people were killed in a stampede in Howrah.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi High Court says no action can be taken against CBI official Rakesh Asthana till October 29: Asthana, the agency’s second-in-command, moved court with a plea to quash the FIR filed against him by the CBI in a bribery case.
- Pakistan PM says he will resume efforts to improve ties with India after 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Imran Khan said that he had tried to pursue peace with New Delhi after coming to power, but was rebuffed.
- Two dead, 14 injured in a stampede at Santragachhi railway station in West Bengal’s Howrah: The accident took place when passengers rushed to get on to three trains that arrived at the station around the same time.
- Odisha Police arrest defence analyst hours after he apologised to Assembly for remarks on Sun Temple: He has been ordered to appear before the legislators again on November 8, chairperson of an all-party committee said.
- Everyone has the right to pray but not to desecrate, says Union minister Smriti Irani on Sabarimala row: Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Sangh Parivar of perpetrating violence at the Sabarimala Temple complex last week.
- Rajnath Singh says security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved in last four months: The Union home minister told reporters in Srinagar that the number of stone pelting incidents and recruitment by militants have also come down.
- Jamal Khashoggi’s murder was a planned affair, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: He said his government was considering diplomatic action against Riyadh for the journalist’s death.
- Sharad Pawar says national-level Opposition alliance ahead of General Elections is unlikely: The Nationalist Congress Party leader said it was not possible to form one as the political situation varies from state to state.
- Former French minister Georges Tron goes on trial for raping two women: The minister was forced to resign in 2011 from President Nicolas Sarkozy’s government after the allegations surfaced.
- Man hurls racist abuse at election cutout of Sikh candidate in Australia’s Port Augusta: Sunny Singh, who is running for the Port Augusta city council, said he could not bear to watch the video of the incident.