Delhi High Court says no action can be taken against CBI official Rakesh Asthana till October 29: Asthana, the agency’s second-in-command, moved court with a plea to quash the FIR filed against him by the CBI in a bribery case. Pakistan PM says he will resume efforts to improve ties with India after 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Imran Khan said that he had tried to pursue peace with New Delhi after coming to power, but was rebuffed. Two dead, 14 injured in a stampede at Santragachhi railway station in West Bengal’s Howrah: The accident took place when passengers rushed to get on to three trains that arrived at the station around the same time. Odisha Police arrest defence analyst hours after he apologised to Assembly for remarks on Sun Temple: He has been ordered to appear before the legislators again on November 8, chairperson of an all-party committee said. Everyone has the right to pray but not to desecrate, says Union minister Smriti Irani on Sabarimala row: Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Sangh Parivar of perpetrating violence at the Sabarimala Temple complex last week. Rajnath Singh says security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved in last four months: The Union home minister told reporters in Srinagar that the number of stone pelting incidents and recruitment by militants have also come down. Jamal Khashoggi’s murder was a planned affair, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: He said his government was considering diplomatic action against Riyadh for the journalist’s death. Sharad Pawar says national-level Opposition alliance ahead of General Elections is unlikely: The Nationalist Congress Party leader said it was not possible to form one as the political situation varies from state to state. Former French minister Georges Tron goes on trial for raping two women: The minister was forced to resign in 2011 from President Nicolas Sarkozy’s government after the allegations surfaced. Man hurls racist abuse at election cutout of Sikh candidate in Australia’s Port Augusta: Sunny Singh, who is running for the Port Augusta city council, said he could not bear to watch the video of the incident.