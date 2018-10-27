A look at the headlines right now:

Sri Lanka political crisis deepens, President Maithripala Sirisena suspends Parliament: The United States and the UK urged political parties in the country to abide by the Constitution Supreme Court rejects review petition in Bhima Koregaon case: A court in Pune sent activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira to police custody till November 6, while Maharashtra Police took lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj into custody in Faridabad. Ashram of religious preacher who backed Supreme Court’s Sabarimala verdict attacked: Sandeepananda Giri alleged that BJP state President Sreedharan Pillai was among those behind the attack. Former NCP leader Tariq Anwar joins Congress: He quit the NCP in September after party chief Sharad Pawar’s apparent defence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale deal controversy. Army chief Bipin Rawat warns stone pelters after soldier’s death in Jammu and Kashmir: He also accused Pakistan of using terror to keep the ‘pot boiling’ in the state. Bomb suspect arrested in Florida charged with five counts of federal crime: US President Donald Trump said he does not bear blame for the alleged crimes of Cesar Sayoc, who sent homemade bombs to a number of the president’s critics. Amazon blames late Diwali for slowdown in international sales growth: The Seattle-based company’s global sales grew at just 13% to $15.5 billion, compared to 29% a year ago. CISF officer killed after suspected militants fire at security post at power grid station in Srinagar: The incident took place in the Wagoora area of Nowgam. The area has now been cordoned off, said the police. RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya calls for ‘effective independence’ of central bank: Governments that do not respect a central bank’s independence incur the wrath of financial markets, he said. Rajinikanth is a puppet in the hands of communal elements, alleges DMK: The actor responded to the party’s statements, saying ‘no force’ can separate him from his fans.