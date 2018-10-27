The big news: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena suspends Parliament, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court rejected a review petition in the Bhima Koregaon case, and the ashram of a religious preacher in Kerala was attacked.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sri Lanka political crisis deepens, President Maithripala Sirisena suspends Parliament: The United States and the UK urged political parties in the country to abide by the Constitution
- Supreme Court rejects review petition in Bhima Koregaon case: A court in Pune sent activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira to police custody till November 6, while Maharashtra Police took lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj into custody in Faridabad.
- Ashram of religious preacher who backed Supreme Court’s Sabarimala verdict attacked: Sandeepananda Giri alleged that BJP state President Sreedharan Pillai was among those behind the attack.
- Former NCP leader Tariq Anwar joins Congress: He quit the NCP in September after party chief Sharad Pawar’s apparent defence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale deal controversy.
- Army chief Bipin Rawat warns stone pelters after soldier’s death in Jammu and Kashmir: He also accused Pakistan of using terror to keep the ‘pot boiling’ in the state.
- Bomb suspect arrested in Florida charged with five counts of federal crime: US President Donald Trump said he does not bear blame for the alleged crimes of Cesar Sayoc, who sent homemade bombs to a number of the president’s critics.
- Amazon blames late Diwali for slowdown in international sales growth: The Seattle-based company’s global sales grew at just 13% to $15.5 billion, compared to 29% a year ago.
- CISF officer killed after suspected militants fire at security post at power grid station in Srinagar: The incident took place in the Wagoora area of Nowgam. The area has now been cordoned off, said the police.
- RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya calls for ‘effective independence’ of central bank: Governments that do not respect a central bank’s independence incur the wrath of financial markets, he said.
- Rajinikanth is a puppet in the hands of communal elements, alleges DMK: The actor responded to the party’s statements, saying ‘no force’ can separate him from his fans.