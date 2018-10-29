The big news: SC likely to consider appeals in Ayodhya case today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Modi told Indians in Japan that India is going through a transformative phase, and a flight crashed into the sea in Indonesia.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC bench likely to hear pleas against Allahabad High Court’s 2010 verdict on Ayodhya on Monday: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Mohsin Raza said the government will welcome whatever the court decides in the matter.
- India is going through a massive transformative phase today, says Modi in Japan: The prime minister praised Indian scientists for launching over 100 satellites into space on a single mission last year.
- Lion Air flight crashes minutes after taking off from Jakarta, says official: However, a spokesperson of the search and rescue agency said the plane has crashed.
- One dead, two injured as former Sri Lanka minister’s guard shoots at mob trying to take him hostage: As the country’s crisis deepened, the speaker recognised the sacked PM as prime minister, while the president accused Wickremesinghe of arrogance.
- Shashi Tharoor triggers row by citing 2012 article that uses scorpion metaphor about Modi: Tharoor used the metaphor to explain that Modi’s ‘personality cult’ has not sat very well with many people in the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh.
- Leicester City’s Thai owner was among five people killed in helicopter crash, confirms club: Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s helicopter crashed shortly after take-off just outside the team’s stadium.
- SC must take cognisance of Amit Shah’s statement against court judgements, say Mayawati, Kejriwal: On Saturday, Shah had said that courts should not make ‘impractical decisions’ and must instead pass orders that governments can implement.
- Manohar Parrikar has pancreatic cancer, says minister in first official admission: The chief minister has been confined to his home since he was discharged from AIIMS, Delhi, on October 14.
- Odisha government orders inquiry into electrocution of seven elephants: The elephants had died after coming in contact with a live wire in Dhenkanal district on Friday.
- Rajnath Singh says the Congress will cheat its allies, who might start their own #MeToo movement: The home minister also claimed that political parties are afraid of the BJP and are fighting elections together with the ‘bad motive’ of stopping Narendra Modi.