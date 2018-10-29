A look at the headlines right now:

SC bench likely to hear pleas against Allahabad High Court’s 2010 verdict on Ayodhya on Monday: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Mohsin Raza said the government will welcome whatever the court decides in the matter.

India is going through a massive transformative phase today, says Modi in Japan: The prime minister praised Indian scientists for launching over 100 satellites into space on a single mission last year.

Lion Air flight crashes minutes after taking off from Jakarta, says official: However, a spokesperson of the search and rescue agency said the plane has crashed. One dead, two injured as former Sri Lanka minister’s guard shoots at mob trying to take him hostage: As the country’s crisis deepened, the speaker recognised the sacked PM as prime minister, while the president accused Wickremesinghe of arrogance. Shashi Tharoor triggers row by citing 2012 article that uses scorpion metaphor about Modi: Tharoor used the metaphor to explain that Modi’s ‘personality cult’ has not sat very well with many people in the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh. Leicester City’s Thai owner was among five people killed in helicopter crash, confirms club: Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s helicopter crashed shortly after take-off just outside the team’s stadium. SC must take cognisance of Amit Shah’s statement against court judgements, say Mayawati, Kejriwal: On Saturday, Shah had said that courts should not make ‘impractical decisions’ and must instead pass orders that governments can implement. Manohar Parrikar has pancreatic cancer, says minister in first official admission: The chief minister has been confined to his home since he was discharged from AIIMS, Delhi, on October 14. Odisha government orders inquiry into electrocution of seven elephants: The elephants had died after coming in contact with a live wire in Dhenkanal district on Friday. Rajnath Singh says the Congress will cheat its allies, who might start their own #MeToo movement: The home minister also claimed that political parties are afraid of the BJP and are fighting elections together with the ‘bad motive’ of stopping Narendra Modi.