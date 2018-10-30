The big news: Air quality in Delhi deteriorates to ‘severe’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A journalist and two policemen were killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh, and Trump suggested he will end ‘birthright citizenship’ in US.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pollution control body warns it might ban private vehicles if air quality doesn’t improve: The Supreme Court said the timings to burst firecrackers on Diwali will be changed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
- Journalist, two policemen killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada: Editors Guild said mediapersons covering elections in the state must be provided security. Meanwhile, India was among nations with the worst records of punishing journalists’ killers for the 11th year.
- US President Donald Trump suggests he will end birthright citizenship soon, says report: The United States Constitution grants citizenship rights to babies of non-citizens and unauthorised immigrants born in the country.
- RBI ‘looked the other way’ as banks lent indiscriminately during 2008-’14, says Arun Jaitley: Senior officials, meanwhile, said the Centre was upset with the central bank for talking openly about a rift.
- PNB scam-accused Nirav Modi moves court opposing ED’s plea to have him declared fugitive economic offender: His application argued that the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint was not in accordance with the law.
- Indonesia to inspect all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft after plane crash: Authorities looking for remains of passengers expanded the search area to at least 400 square nautical miles on Tuesday.
- CBI officer who was investigating Rakesh Asthana moves Supreme Court, seeks SIT inquiry: A Delhi court sent CBI official Devender Kumar to judicial custody for 14 days and Interim Director Nageswara Rao defended financial transactions between his wife and a private firm.
- Humanity has wiped out 60% of animal species since 1970, says World Wildlife Fund report: Overexploitation for human consumption, agriculture, land conversion and habitat loss were stated as the top reasons for a decline in biodiversity.
- Ousted Sri Lankan prime minister asks president to restore democracy amid huge protests in Colombo: Thousands of protestors and workers of Ranil Wickremesinghe’s United National Party called upon President Maithripala Sirisena to reinstate him.
- Lieutenant Colonel Purohit, six others charged with terror conspiracy, murder in 2008 Malegaon blasts case: On October 20, the court rejected Shrikant Purohit’s plea to not be prosecuted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.