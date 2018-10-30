A look at the headlines right now:

Pollution control body warns it might ban private vehicles if air quality doesn’t improve: The Supreme Court said the timings to burst firecrackers on Diwali will be changed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Journalist, two policemen killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada: Editors Guild said mediapersons covering elections in the state must be provided security. Meanwhile, India was among nations with the worst records of punishing journalists’ killers for the 11th year.

US President Donald Trump suggests he will end birthright citizenship soon, says report: The United States Constitution grants citizenship rights to babies of non-citizens and unauthorised immigrants born in the country.

RBI ‘looked the other way’ as banks lent indiscriminately during 2008-’14, says Arun Jaitley: Senior officials, meanwhile, said the Centre was upset with the central bank for talking openly about a rift.

PNB scam-accused Nirav Modi moves court opposing ED’s plea to have him declared fugitive economic offender: His application argued that the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint was not in accordance with the law.

Indonesia to inspect all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft after plane crash: Authorities looking for remains of passengers expanded the search area to at least 400 square nautical miles on Tuesday.

CBI officer who was investigating Rakesh Asthana moves Supreme Court, seeks SIT inquiry: A Delhi court sent CBI official Devender Kumar to judicial custody for 14 days and Interim Director Nageswara Rao defended financial transactions between his wife and a private firm.

Humanity has wiped out 60% of animal species since 1970, says World Wildlife Fund report: Overexploitation for human consumption, agriculture, land conversion and habitat loss were stated as the top reasons for a decline in biodiversity.

Ousted Sri Lankan prime minister asks president to restore democracy amid huge protests in Colombo: Thousands of protestors and workers of Ranil Wickremesinghe’s United National Party called upon President Maithripala Sirisena to reinstate him.

Lieutenant Colonel Purohit, six others charged with terror conspiracy, murder in 2008 Malegaon blasts case: On October 20, the court rejected Shrikant Purohit’s plea to not be prosecuted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

