The big news: Security increased near Sabarimala a day before temple opens, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A Trinamool delegation met the families of victims in Tinsukia, and power was down in parts of Kashmir after snowfall on Saturday.
- Hindu outfits ask media houses not to send women reporters to Sabarimala, extra security deployed: Around 1,500 police personnel have been deployed around the hill shrine as it is set to open on Monday.
- Trinamool Congress delegation gives Rs 1 lakh each to families of five people killed in Tinsukia: The delegation promised to bring up the killings and alleged atrocities against Bengalis in Assam in the Parliament.
- Snowfall snaps power supply across Kashmir Valley, several flights cancelled: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed after heavy snowfall triggered landslides.
- Delhi-NCR air quality improves, now in ‘poor’ category ahead of Diwali: The overall Air Quality Index in the Capital dropped from 370 on Friday to 209 on Sunday.
- Concerned over politicisation of human rights as foreign policy tool, India says at UN: India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN said the work of the Human Rights Council is getting more contentious.
- Family of woman acquitted in Pakistan blasphemy case seeks asylum in UK: Asia Bibi’s husband said the situation is dangerous in Pakistan and that they have no security there.
- Adityanath’s government likely to announce a Ram statue in Ayodhya on Diwali: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said that RSS and religious leaders were pressing for an ordinance on the Ram temple construction.
- Hospital employee, four others rape teenager in Bareilly hospital ICU: The girl was being treated for a snake bite and was the only patient in the intensive care unit at the time.
- A civilian and militant killed in gunfight in Shopian, say reports: Locals alleged that security forces had tried to say the civilian was also a militant.
- BJP worker dies after being shot at in Pratapgarh, locals stage protest with his body: A report said Samrath Kumawat was beheaded while another said the attackers slit his throat after shooting at him.