A look at the headlines right now:

Hindu outfits ask media houses not to send women reporters to Sabarimala, extra security deployed: Around 1,500 police personnel have been deployed around the hill shrine as it is set to open on Monday. Trinamool Congress delegation gives Rs 1 lakh each to families of five people killed in Tinsukia: The delegation promised to bring up the killings and alleged atrocities against Bengalis in Assam in the Parliament. Snowfall snaps power supply across Kashmir Valley, several flights cancelled: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed after heavy snowfall triggered landslides. Delhi-NCR air quality improves, now in ‘poor’ category ahead of Diwali: The overall Air Quality Index in the Capital dropped from 370 on Friday to 209 on Sunday. Concerned over politicisation of human rights as foreign policy tool, India says at UN: India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN said the work of the Human Rights Council is getting more contentious. Family of woman acquitted in Pakistan blasphemy case seeks asylum in UK: Asia Bibi’s husband said the situation is dangerous in Pakistan and that they have no security there. Adityanath’s government likely to announce a Ram statue in Ayodhya on Diwali: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said that RSS and religious leaders were pressing for an ordinance on the Ram temple construction. Hospital employee, four others rape teenager in Bareilly hospital ICU: The girl was being treated for a snake bite and was the only patient in the intensive care unit at the time. A civilian and militant killed in gunfight in Shopian, say reports: Locals alleged that security forces had tried to say the civilian was also a militant. BJP worker dies after being shot at in Pratapgarh, locals stage protest with his body: A report said Samrath Kumawat was beheaded while another said the attackers slit his throat after shooting at him.