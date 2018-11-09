The big news: Modi and Rahul Gandhi trade barbs in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The finance ministry clarified that it had not sought money from the RBI, and the rupee gained 51 paise in a single day.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Why does Congress support ‘urban Maoists’ and then speak against Naxalism, Modi asks in Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi criticised Modi and Chief Minister Raman Singh.
- Centre has not sought Rs 3.6 lakh crore from RBI, clarifies senior finance ministry official: Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg claimed a report saying they had asked the central bank for the sum was ‘misinformed speculation’.
- Rupee gains 51 paise against dollar as crude oil prices continue to fall: Indian share markets declined because of losses in information technology and energy stocks.
- Madras High Court directs police not to arrest ‘Sarkar’ director till November 27: AR Murugadoss had filed an anticipatory bail application earlier in the day.
- Kerala High Court stays its order disqualifying MLA for allegedly using communal tone in campaign: The court granted Indian Union Muslim League legislator KM Shaji two weeks’ time to file an appeal in the Supreme Court.
- Autopsy shows tigress Avni died of excessive internal bleeding and cardio-respiratory failure: The presence of liquid and gas in the animal’s stomach and intestines indicate that she had not eaten for several days, said the provisional necropsy report.
- Delhi’s air quality level remains ‘severe’ despite improvement: Authorities said low surface wind speed had slowed down the recovery process.
- LPG prices increased for second time this month after Centre raises distributors’ commission: A 14.2-kg subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 507.42 in New Delhi and Rs 505.08 in Mumbai.
- In a first, all state schools in Scotland to teach rights of LGBT people: Students will learn, among other things, terminology used by the queer community. It is aimed at tackling homophobia, biphobia and transphobia, said a minister.
- Madras High Court rejects Maran brothers’ plea to quash charges in BSNL telephone exchange case: A Central Bureau of Investigation court had framed the charges against them in August.