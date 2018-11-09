A look at the headlines right now:

Why does Congress support ‘urban Maoists’ and then speak against Naxalism, Modi asks in Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi criticised Modi and Chief Minister Raman Singh. Centre has not sought Rs 3.6 lakh crore from RBI, clarifies senior finance ministry official: Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg claimed a report saying they had asked the central bank for the sum was ‘misinformed speculation’.

Rupee gains 51 paise against dollar as crude oil prices continue to fall: Indian share markets declined because of losses in information technology and energy stocks.

Madras High Court directs police not to arrest ‘Sarkar’ director till November 27: AR Murugadoss had filed an anticipatory bail application earlier in the day.

Kerala High Court stays its order disqualifying MLA for allegedly using communal tone in campaign: The court granted Indian Union Muslim League legislator KM Shaji two weeks’ time to file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

Autopsy shows tigress Avni died of excessive internal bleeding and cardio-respiratory failure: The presence of liquid and gas in the animal’s stomach and intestines indicate that she had not eaten for several days, said the provisional necropsy report.

Delhi’s air quality level remains ‘severe’ despite improvement: Authorities said low surface wind speed had slowed down the recovery process.

LPG prices increased for second time this month after Centre raises distributors’ commission: A 14.2-kg subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 507.42 in New Delhi and Rs 505.08 in Mumbai.

In a first, all state schools in Scotland to teach rights of LGBT people: Students will learn, among other things, terminology used by the queer community. It is aimed at tackling homophobia, biphobia and transphobia, said a minister. Madras High Court rejects Maran brothers’ plea to quash charges in BSNL telephone exchange case: A Central Bureau of Investigation court had framed the charges against them in August.

