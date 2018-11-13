The big news: SC agrees to hear review petitions against Sabarimala verdict, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Flipkart CEO Binny Bansal resigned after allegation of misconduct, and Union minister Ananth Kumar was accorded state funeral in Bengaluru.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court agrees to hear review petitions against Sabarimala verdict in open court on January 22: The court said there is no stay on its September 28 order allowing women of all ages entry into the shrine.
- Flipkart CEO Binny Bansal resigns after investigation into ‘personal misconduct’ allegation: Flipkart and Walmart Inc in a statement said Bansal decided to step down as the ‘recent event risked becoming a distraction’.
- Union minister Ananth Kumar accorded state funeral, senior BJP and Congress leaders pay tribute: Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and DV Sadananda Gowda were given additional charges of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers that were held by Kumar.
- Sri Lanka Supreme Court stays president’s notification to dissolve Parliament until December 7: The court will hear the petitioners’ arguments on December 4, 5 and 6.
- ‘We chose Anil Ambani’s company ourselves,’ Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier tells ANI: Responding to Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of irregularities in the Rafale deal, Trappier said he does not have a reputation of lying.
- Defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra’s bail plea rejected by Bhubaneswar court: Iyer-Mitra’s lawyer Nikhil Mehra said no advocates were allowed to attend the bail proceedings.
- CNN sues US President Donald Trump, 5 others for suspending its White House correspondent’s access: The channel said the revocation ‘was done in retaliation for his [Jim Acosta] challenging questions’.
- Centre sacks Air India Director of Operations Arvind Kathpalia for failing alcohol test: Captain Amitabh Singh will take additional charge of his post, a report said.
- Journalist arrested in Kodagu for speech against Tipu Sultan granted bail: The complainant alleged that Santhosh Thammaiah’s speech intended to create unrest between Muslims and Hindus living in Kodagu.
- Toll rises to 42 in California’s ‘deadliest wildfire’, 228 people still missing: President Donald Trump has approved a request for a ‘major disaster declaration’ that will expedite the availability of federal emergency aid.