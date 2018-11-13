A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court agrees to hear review petitions against Sabarimala verdict in open court on January 22: The court said there is no stay on its September 28 order allowing women of all ages entry into the shrine. Flipkart CEO Binny Bansal resigns after investigation into ‘personal misconduct’ allegation: Flipkart and Walmart Inc in a statement said Bansal decided to step down as the ‘recent event risked becoming a distraction’. Union minister Ananth Kumar accorded state funeral, senior BJP and Congress leaders pay tribute: Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and DV Sadananda Gowda were given additional charges of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers that were held by Kumar. Sri Lanka Supreme Court stays president’s notification to dissolve Parliament until December 7: The court will hear the petitioners’ arguments on December 4, 5 and 6. ‘We chose Anil Ambani’s company ourselves,’ Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier tells ANI: Responding to Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of irregularities in the Rafale deal, Trappier said he does not have a reputation of lying. Defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra’s bail plea rejected by Bhubaneswar court: Iyer-Mitra’s lawyer Nikhil Mehra said no advocates were allowed to attend the bail proceedings. CNN sues US President Donald Trump, 5 others for suspending its White House correspondent’s access: The channel said the revocation ‘was done in retaliation for his [Jim Acosta] challenging questions’. Centre sacks Air India Director of Operations Arvind Kathpalia for failing alcohol test: Captain Amitabh Singh will take additional charge of his post, a report said. Journalist arrested in Kodagu for speech against Tipu Sultan granted bail: The complainant alleged that Santhosh Thammaiah’s speech intended to create unrest between Muslims and Hindus living in Kodagu. Toll rises to 42 in California’s ‘deadliest wildfire’, 228 people still missing: President Donald Trump has approved a request for a ‘major disaster declaration’ that will expedite the availability of federal emergency aid.