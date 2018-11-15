The big news: Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Gaja, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Supreme Court reserved order on pleas seeking Rafale deal inquiry, and four men allegedly hijacked a taxi in Pathankot on Wednesday night.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Cyclone Gaja set to make landfall in Tamil Nadu in the evening, schools in six districts closed: The state government has kept 30,500 rescue personnel on standby.
- SC reserves order on pleas seeking probe into Rafale deal, says price details need not be discussed now: Attorney General KK Venugopal demanded that the petitioners identify the person who told them details of the deal’s pricing technicalities.
- Four men allegedly hijack taxi from Pathankot in Punjab after threatening driver at gunpoint: Police in and around Pathankot have been put on high alert.
- Fox News and other media outlets back CNN’s lawsuit against Donald Trump: White House access for journalists ‘should not be weaponised’, said Fox News President Jay Wallace.
- ISRO launches GSAT-29 satellite expected to enhance communication in India’s remote areas: The launch was deferred by 12 hours on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions following cyclonic storm Gaja, which is expected to make landfall on Thursday.
- Delhi High Court issues notices to Centre, AAP government on chief secretary’s plea: Anshu Prakash had moved the high court challenging breach of privilege proceedings initiated against him by the Delhi Assembly.
- Delhi court orders police to hand over seized documents to RK Pachauri in sexual harassment case: Pachauri’s counsel said the former TERI chief was entitled to the complete chain of messages allegedly exchanged between him and the complainant.
- BJP releases second list of 31 candidates for Rajasthan elections: Fifteen MLAs found themselves out of the list.
- CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana says FIR against him is a backlash to his complaint against agency chief: Asthana said the CBI in his case had not sought prior approval from a competent authority to initiate investigation.
- Winter Session of Parliament to be held from December 11 to January 8: The session was delayed this year as Assembly elections are being held in five states.