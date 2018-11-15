A look at the headlines right now:

Cyclone Gaja set to make landfall in Tamil Nadu in the evening, schools in six districts closed: The state government has kept 30,500 rescue personnel on standby. SC reserves order on pleas seeking probe into Rafale deal, says price details need not be discussed now: Attorney General KK Venugopal demanded that the petitioners identify the person who told them details of the deal’s pricing technicalities. Four men allegedly hijack taxi from Pathankot in Punjab after threatening driver at gunpoint: Police in and around Pathankot have been put on high alert. Fox News and other media outlets back CNN’s lawsuit against Donald Trump: White House access for journalists ‘should not be weaponised’, said Fox News President Jay Wallace. ISRO launches GSAT-29 satellite expected to enhance communication in India’s remote areas: The launch was deferred by 12 hours on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions following cyclonic storm Gaja, which is expected to make landfall on Thursday. Delhi High Court issues notices to Centre, AAP government on chief secretary’s plea: Anshu Prakash had moved the high court challenging breach of privilege proceedings initiated against him by the Delhi Assembly. Delhi court orders police to hand over seized documents to RK Pachauri in sexual harassment case: Pachauri’s counsel said the former TERI chief was entitled to the complete chain of messages allegedly exchanged between him and the complainant. BJP releases second list of 31 candidates for Rajasthan elections: Fifteen MLAs found themselves out of the list. CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana says FIR against him is a backlash to his complaint against agency chief: Asthana said the CBI in his case had not sought prior approval from a competent authority to initiate investigation. Winter Session of Parliament to be held from December 11 to January 8: The session was delayed this year as Assembly elections are being held in five states.