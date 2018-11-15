A look at the headlines right now:

Cyclone Gaja is expected to make landfall by 8 pm in Tamil Nadu, say authorities: The India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Four British ministers resign, final UK-EU Brexit agreement to be signed on November 25: British Prime Minister Theresa May, who has the support of her Cabinet, still needs to get Parliament to agree to the deal. Karnataka plans to build a 125-foot statue dedicated to Cauvery in Mandya district: The statue will be part of a tourism project that will cover an area of around 400 acres around the Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir and cost Rs 1,200 crore. Lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat removed from Kathua case after request from girl’s family: The girl’s father filed the application after Rajawat failed to appear in court multiple times. Election Commission removes Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer SB Shashank: Civil society organisations in the poll-bound state and Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla had demanded his removal. Pune Police file chargesheet against five accused who were arrested in June in Bhima Koregaon case: Activists Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale and Mahesh Raut, Nagpur-based lawyer Surendra Gadling and professor Shoma Sen were named in the chargesheet. Detained Bangladeshi activist Shahidul Alam released on bail: Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said his office will appeal the High Court’s order. Tejashwi Yadav accuses Bihar CM of snooping on him by installing CCTV cameras near his home: Yadav, a Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, said that Nitish Kumar was spying on his opponents while a ‘heinous crime’ was committed in Patna ‘every second’. India and China conduct defence meeting after year-long gap due to Doklam standoff: The two sides agreed on specific defence exchanges for 2019. ‘Standoff between central bank, government not a happy thing,’ says RBI board member S Gurumurthy: The central bank’s board has a crucial meeting scheduled for Monday.