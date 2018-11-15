The big news: Severe cyclonic storm Gaja set to hit Tamil Nadu, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Four British ministers resigned ahead of the Brexit agreement signing, and Karnataka plans to build a 125-foot statue in honour of Cauvery.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Cyclone Gaja is expected to make landfall by 8 pm in Tamil Nadu, say authorities: The India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
- Four British ministers resign, final UK-EU Brexit agreement to be signed on November 25: British Prime Minister Theresa May, who has the support of her Cabinet, still needs to get Parliament to agree to the deal.
- Karnataka plans to build a 125-foot statue dedicated to Cauvery in Mandya district: The statue will be part of a tourism project that will cover an area of around 400 acres around the Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir and cost Rs 1,200 crore.
- Lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat removed from Kathua case after request from girl’s family: The girl’s father filed the application after Rajawat failed to appear in court multiple times.
- Election Commission removes Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer SB Shashank: Civil society organisations in the poll-bound state and Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla had demanded his removal.
- Pune Police file chargesheet against five accused who were arrested in June in Bhima Koregaon case: Activists Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale and Mahesh Raut, Nagpur-based lawyer Surendra Gadling and professor Shoma Sen were named in the chargesheet.
- Detained Bangladeshi activist Shahidul Alam released on bail: Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said his office will appeal the High Court’s order.
- Tejashwi Yadav accuses Bihar CM of snooping on him by installing CCTV cameras near his home: Yadav, a Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, said that Nitish Kumar was spying on his opponents while a ‘heinous crime’ was committed in Patna ‘every second’.
- India and China conduct defence meeting after year-long gap due to Doklam standoff: The two sides agreed on specific defence exchanges for 2019.
- ‘Standoff between central bank, government not a happy thing,’ says RBI board member S Gurumurthy: The central bank’s board has a crucial meeting scheduled for Monday.