The big news: New Maldives leader offers hope for renewed ties with India, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Congress fielded Manvendra Singh against Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan, and 75% voting was recorded in the first phase of J&K panchayat polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi and new Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih express hope for renewed bond: The prime minister was on a day-long visit to the island nation for Solih’s swearing-in ceremony.
- Congress fields Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh against Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan: The Congress and the BJP released fresh lists of candidates on Saturday.
- Around 75% voting recorded in first phase of panchayat elections in J&K: Eight more phases remain to be held until December 11.
- Shutdown called in Kerala after police detain Hindu woman leader who attempted to enter Sabarimala shrine: The temple board will on Monday seek more time to implement the SC verdict on entry of women.
- Congress demands special Assembly session for Goa’s Manohar Parrikar government to prove its majority: The party sought to know why doctors had not issued health bulletins of Parrikar’s condition, and if he is fine, why he is refusing to meet Opposition leaders.
- Expelled AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran to face trial in EC bribery case, rules court: The court scheduled the next hearing for December 4.
- Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, known as the hero of Battle of Longewala, dies at 78: He and his group of soldiers had held off a Pakistani attack in the Thar desert during the 1971 war.
- BJP promises safety, better healthcare in separate manifesto for women in Madhya Pradesh: In its main election manifesto, the ruling party promised to create 10 lakh new jobs per year if re-elected.
- Wreckage of Argentine submarine found a year after it went missing with 44 on board: A private company found the vessel 800 metres below the Atlantic Ocean’s surface.
- Advertising and theatre personality Alyque Padamsee dies at 90: Padamsee played the role of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the 1982 historical drama ‘Gandhi’.