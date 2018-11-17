A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi and new Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih express hope for renewed bond: The prime minister was on a day-long visit to the island nation for Solih’s swearing-in ceremony. Congress fields Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh against Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan: The Congress and the BJP released fresh lists of candidates on Saturday. Around 75% voting recorded in first phase of panchayat elections in J&K: Eight more phases remain to be held until December 11. Shutdown called in Kerala after police detain Hindu woman leader who attempted to enter Sabarimala shrine: The temple board will on Monday seek more time to implement the SC verdict on entry of women. Congress demands special Assembly session for Goa’s Manohar Parrikar government to prove its majority: The party sought to know why doctors had not issued health bulletins of Parrikar’s condition, and if he is fine, why he is refusing to meet Opposition leaders.

Expelled AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran to face trial in EC bribery case, rules court: The court scheduled the next hearing for December 4. Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, known as the hero of Battle of Longewala, dies at 78: He and his group of soldiers had held off a Pakistani attack in the Thar desert during the 1971 war. BJP promises safety, better healthcare in separate manifesto for women in Madhya Pradesh: In its main election manifesto, the ruling party promised to create 10 lakh new jobs per year if re-elected. Wreckage of Argentine submarine found a year after it went missing with 44 on board: A private company found the vessel 800 metres below the Atlantic Ocean’s surface.

Advertising and theatre personality Alyque Padamsee dies at 90: Padamsee played the role of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the 1982 historical drama ‘Gandhi’.