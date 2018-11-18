The big news: Amritsar blast appears to have a terrorism angle, say police, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Maharashtra government approved the Maratha community’s quota demand, and activist Varavara Rao was sent to police custody till November 26.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amritsar grenade attack being treated as an act of terrorism, say Punjab Police: Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal lashed out at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
- Maharashtra government agrees to Maratha community’s demand for reservation: However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it has not been decided if 16% reservation will be provided as recommended by the backward class commission.
- Activist Varavara Rao sent to police custody till November 26: He was brought to Pune on Sunday morning and produced in the court of Judge Kishor D Vadane.
- At least 12 people dead and 13 injured in bus accident in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district: The bus fell into a gorge near Damta on the Uttarkashi-Yamunotri highway.
- Narendra Modi violated poll code in Madhya Pradesh, Congress alleges in letter to election panel: The Opposition party said the prime minister had falsely accused its leader Kamal Nath of promising to give tickets to criminals.
- Centre is determined to capture RBI and control its reserves, alleges P Chidambaram: The meeting of the central bank’s board of directors on Monday will be a ‘day of reckoning’ for the economy, said the former Union finance minister.
- Asia-Pacific summit ends without formal statement after divide between US and China deepens: American Vice President Mike Pence warned smaller countries not to be seduced by China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’.
- Congress removed Sitaram Kesri, a Dalit, before his term ended to make way for Sonia Gandhi, says Modi: The prime minister made the remark at a rally in Chhattisgarh, where 72 constituencies will vote on Tuesday.
- Centre has not made promises to form Union Territory in Bodo areas of Assam, interlocutor tells PTI: AB Mathur’s remarks came after organisations called for a shutdown on Monday against such a move.
- Over 60% turnout recorded in Uttarakhand urban local body polls, says report: Ward numbers 106, 107 and 108 in Udhampur Singh Nagar district will vote again on Monday after voting machines developed technical problems.