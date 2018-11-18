A look at the headlines right now:

Amritsar grenade attack being treated as an act of terrorism, say Punjab Police: Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal lashed out at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Maharashtra government agrees to Maratha community’s demand for reservation: However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it has not been decided if 16% reservation will be provided as recommended by the backward class commission. Activist Varavara Rao sent to police custody till November 26: He was brought to Pune on Sunday morning and produced in the court of Judge Kishor D Vadane. At least 12 people dead and 13 injured in bus accident in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district: The bus fell into a gorge near Damta on the Uttarkashi-Yamunotri highway. Narendra Modi violated poll code in Madhya Pradesh, Congress alleges in letter to election panel: The Opposition party said the prime minister had falsely accused its leader Kamal Nath of promising to give tickets to criminals. Centre is determined to capture RBI and control its reserves, alleges P Chidambaram: The meeting of the central bank’s board of directors on Monday will be a ‘day of reckoning’ for the economy, said the former Union finance minister. Asia-Pacific summit ends without formal statement after divide between US and China deepens: American Vice President Mike Pence warned smaller countries not to be seduced by China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’. Congress removed Sitaram Kesri, a Dalit, before his term ended to make way for Sonia Gandhi, says Modi: The prime minister made the remark at a rally in Chhattisgarh, where 72 constituencies will vote on Tuesday. Centre has not made promises to form Union Territory in Bodo areas of Assam, interlocutor tells PTI: AB Mathur’s remarks came after organisations called for a shutdown on Monday against such a move. Over 60% turnout recorded in Uttarakhand urban local body polls, says report: Ward numbers 106, 107 and 108 in Udhampur Singh Nagar district will vote again on Monday after voting machines developed technical problems.