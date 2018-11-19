The big news: CBI official accuses Union minister of accepting a bribe, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: RBI’s board of directors met amid a standoff with the Centre, and Punjab’s chief minister called the Amritsar attack a clear case of terrorism.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Minister accepted bribe, NSA Doval interfered in Asthana case, says CBI joint director’s petition in SC: Meanwhile, CBI Director Alok Verma responded to the CVC’s inquiry report on the corruption allegations against him.
- Board meeting of Reserve Bank of India concludes after nine hours: There is speculation that the government has proposed a change in rules that will enable it to supervise the central bank better.
- Amritsar attack is a clear case of terrorism, says Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh: A three-member team of the National Investigation Agency is in the city.
- Opposition parties’ meeting to discuss anti-BJP alliance postponed, says N Chandrababu Naidu: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister made the announcement after meeting his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
- Devaswom board moves SC, seeks more time to implement order on women’s entry into shrine: Kerala government has turned temple into war zone, said Union minister KJ Alphons
- Germany to bar 18 Saudis suspected of links to Jamal Khashoggi’s murder: Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he had consulted with the United Kingdom and France before making the announcement.
- Not linking Aadhaar with bank account is not grounds for withholding salary, says Bombay High Court: The court was hearing a petition filed by a Mumbai Port Trust employee who has not received his salary since July 2016.
- Ola and Uber drivers stopped from marching to Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, union leaders detained: The drivers want better pay and incentives, and have urged the state government to intervene.
- Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s number found in evidence in Bhima Koregaon case, say reports: Singh has downplayed the reports, saying the number found amid the evidence was available on the Rajya Sabha website.
- Nissan Chairperson Carlos Ghosn arrested for alleged financial misconduct: Japanese media: The automaker had been investigating Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly for several months based on a whistleblower’s claims.