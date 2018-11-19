A look at the headlines right now:

Minister accepted bribe, NSA Doval interfered in Asthana case, says CBI joint director’s petition in SC: Meanwhile, CBI Director Alok Verma responded to the CVC’s inquiry report on the corruption allegations against him. Board meeting of Reserve Bank of India concludes after nine hours: There is speculation that the government has proposed a change in rules that will enable it to supervise the central bank better. Amritsar attack is a clear case of terrorism, says Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh: A three-member team of the National Investigation Agency is in the city. Opposition parties’ meeting to discuss anti-BJP alliance postponed, says N Chandrababu Naidu: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister made the announcement after meeting his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. Devaswom board moves SC, seeks more time to implement order on women’s entry into shrine: Kerala government has turned temple into war zone, said Union minister KJ Alphons Germany to bar 18 Saudis suspected of links to Jamal Khashoggi’s murder: Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he had consulted with the United Kingdom and France before making the announcement. Not linking Aadhaar with bank account is not grounds for withholding salary, says Bombay High Court: The court was hearing a petition filed by a Mumbai Port Trust employee who has not received his salary since July 2016. Ola and Uber drivers stopped from marching to Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, union leaders detained: The drivers want better pay and incentives, and have urged the state government to intervene. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s number found in evidence in Bhima Koregaon case, say reports: Singh has downplayed the reports, saying the number found amid the evidence was available on the Rajya Sabha website. Nissan Chairperson Carlos Ghosn arrested for alleged financial misconduct: Japanese media: The automaker had been investigating Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly for several months based on a whistleblower’s claims.