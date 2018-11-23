A look at the headlines right now:

India lodges protest with Pakistan over ‘harassment’ of its diplomats: New Delhi alleged that the officials of the Indian High Commission were denied consular access to Sikh pilgrims at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

Delhi police rescue four Tanzanians, two Nigerians amid rumours of child abduction in Dwarka: The police had reportedly received several calls about a quarrel in Kakrola, where a crowd of 200 to 250 people had gathered outside a house.

‘Allying with BJP is not a crime,’ says Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone: The Election Commission said fresh Assembly polls in the state must be held within six months.

Prosecution seeks 90-day extension to file chargesheet against four activists in Bhima Koregaon case: The Pune Sessions Court posted the matter for hearing on November 26.

Narendra Modi and BJP have a disease that causes communal madness, says TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao: He addressed rallies in Narsampet and Mahabubabad in Telangana.

Turkey claims US President Donald Trump is ‘turning a blind eye’ to Jamal Khashoggi’s murder: Meanwhile, France has imposed a travel ban on 18 Saudis over the case. Manohar Parrikar wanted to resign as Goa CM, but BJP high command stepped in, says minister: Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai admitted that there was growing resentment among coalition partners in the government.

‘North East has moved beyond shutdowns, guns and blockades,’ Narendra Modi says in Mizoram: He blamed the Congress’ ‘work culture’ for delays in several projects in the state.

Dolce & Gabbana co-founders apologise after facing backlash for racist ad campaign: Domenico Dolce said the fashion label had ‘reflected seriously’ and was saddened by the impact of the words used in the advertisement.

Sotheby’s India Managing Director Gaurav Bhatia goes on leave after harassment allegations: The auction house said a formal inquiry is under way with Bhatia’s full cooperation.

