The big news: India protests alleged harassment of diplomats by Pakistan, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi Police rescued six Africans from a mob in Dwarka, and J&K People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone defended his alliance with the BJP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India lodges protest with Pakistan over ‘harassment’ of its diplomats: New Delhi alleged that the officials of the Indian High Commission were denied consular access to Sikh pilgrims at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.
- Delhi police rescue four Tanzanians, two Nigerians amid rumours of child abduction in Dwarka: The police had reportedly received several calls about a quarrel in Kakrola, where a crowd of 200 to 250 people had gathered outside a house.
- ‘Allying with BJP is not a crime,’ says Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone: The Election Commission said fresh Assembly polls in the state must be held within six months.
- Prosecution seeks 90-day extension to file chargesheet against four activists in Bhima Koregaon case: The Pune Sessions Court posted the matter for hearing on November 26.
- Narendra Modi and BJP have a disease that causes communal madness, says TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao: He addressed rallies in Narsampet and Mahabubabad in Telangana.
- Turkey claims US President Donald Trump is ‘turning a blind eye’ to Jamal Khashoggi’s murder: Meanwhile, France has imposed a travel ban on 18 Saudis over the case.
- Manohar Parrikar wanted to resign as Goa CM, but BJP high command stepped in, says minister: Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai admitted that there was growing resentment among coalition partners in the government.
- ‘North East has moved beyond shutdowns, guns and blockades,’ Narendra Modi says in Mizoram: He blamed the Congress’ ‘work culture’ for delays in several projects in the state.
- Dolce & Gabbana co-founders apologise after facing backlash for racist ad campaign: Domenico Dolce said the fashion label had ‘reflected seriously’ and was saddened by the impact of the words used in the advertisement.
- Sotheby’s India Managing Director Gaurav Bhatia goes on leave after harassment allegations: The auction house said a formal inquiry is under way with Bhatia’s full cooperation.